It was looking like the only way Darren Zombro III could win the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Bowling Championships boys title was by bowling a 300.

The Cedar Crest senior came close, rolling 10 strikes for a 277 to defeat North Penn’s Lucas Francis to take the crown Friday at Leisure Lanes.

“I had to be smooth, be calm, confident in my shot,” said Zombro, who was in regionals for the fourth time and qualified for his first state tournament. “Just had to hit my mark, keep everything square, make it happen.”

What made it look like a 300 would be necessary in the final was the fact that Francis won his first two stepladder matches with a pair of 299s. Francis came into the tournament having set a state record with a 243 average this season, though he had to settle for fourth in qualifying with 1,117 pins.

Coming off a 269 in his final game of qualifying, Francis rolled his 299s to storm to his first-round and quarterfinal wins.

Zombro got a break in the final when Francis left a 1-2-4-10 on his first ball. Francis also left a 7-pin in the eighth. Other than that, it was nothing but strikes for both — except Zombro’s final ball, a 5-7 split, after he had already clinched the match.

“I was thinking he might leave a 7-pin somewhere else in the game, so I had to shoot at least 270,” said Zombro, who qualified first with 1,197 pins and earned a bye into the semifinals, where he defeated Mason Doan of Spring-Ford 234-192.

“He knew he was going to states already, so I think that helped him a lot,” Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal said of Zombro heading into the final. “He’s a winner; he excels. He enjoys tournaments.”

Zombro led a contingent of five Lancaster-Lebanon League bowlers in the modified stepladder finals, which earned them a trip to the state championships. Warwick’s Brayden Kahler and Hempfield’s Derick Keller also advanced in the boys competition, while Warwick’s Taylor Miller and Elizabethtown’s Gabriella Eberle advanced for the girls.

Miller, who qualified sixth, was the only other L-L bowler to get out of the stepladder first round, rolling a 189 to go up against Truman’s Samantha Domenic in the quarterfinals. There, the freshman lost in a two-frame roll-off after each posted a 193.

“I just wanted to finish in the top half,” said Miller. “I knew everyone else was older than me, so I figured coming in as a freshman, I am the underdog.”

“Sometimes the pins fall the other way, for the opponent; they did there,” said Warwick coach Neal Vital. “The biggest thing for her today was the last two games of qualifying, when we didn’t know if she was safely inside the cut. And she had 20 marks in a row.”

Despite her youth, she wasn’t affected by nerves in the heat of the moment.

“I do other tournaments like this all the time,” said Miller. “So I’m kind of used to this.”

Eberle, a freshman, was the highest L-L qualifier after Zombro in fifth with 966 pins, the same as Miller, who was sixth.

Keller, who is the only returning L-L bowler who qualified for states as a freshman last year, was eighth (1,101 pins) in qualifying and Kahler was 11th (1,082).

In addition to Francis’ pair of 299 games, three bowlers rolled 300s in qualifying, including Elizabethtown’s Derek Deardorff.

Emma Fetterman of Shikellamy won the girls title, 197-158 over Domenic.

The Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships will be held March 18-19 at 222 Dutch Lanes.