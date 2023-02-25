Taylor Miller said that her bowling success depends on her confidence more than any other one factor.

When the District Three Championships started Saturday morning at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy, her confidence hit a low point when her first of five qualifying round games started with four of five open frames.

“After the first game, my confidence level was pretty low. My first game was a 190,” she said.

But a few hours later, the Warwick bowler’s confidence escalated with her results, and she walked away from her last frame of the day the District Three girls champion.

Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel led the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys with a second-place finish.

Miller capped off her day with a 189-170 win over Franke Kelley of Muhlenberg. Miller had open frames in the second and third to fall behind by a dozen pins, but chipped away after that.

“Seven frames is still a lot of game, so I knew it wasn’t over until it was over,” Miller said.

Miller had a strike in the fourth frame, followed that with two spares and then a turkey to enter the 10th frame with a chance to put the title away. Her spare in the 10th clinched the gold medal.

Miller defeated Corrine Smith of Penn Manor 190-145 in the semifinals. Her qualifying series was 190-190-217-217-210, totaling 1,024 pins.

In the quarterfinal round, Smith had five straight strikes to come back from an early deficit against Elco’s Morgan Kline. Smith won 224-212 over the L-L League champion. Cedar Cliff’s Madilyn Bogovich downed McCaskey’s Julee Getz 193-184.

Only the top six qualified for the playoff tournament. Other girls from the L-L to finish in the top 10 were Elizabethtown’s Ella Eberle, who was eighth, and Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker, who was 10th.

BOYS

Wentzel and Cameron Wegert of Middletown both started their final match hot, as each opened the contest with four strikes. But in the fifth frame, Wegert bowled another strike, while Wentzel had his first ball spin into the right gutter.

After that, Wegert had a mark in every frame to hold off any comeback attempt and won the district boys title 246-200.

In the semifinals, Wentzel recorded four strikes and seven spares while defeating Ayden Davis of Antietam 205-157. Wentzel’s qualifying series was 246-220-235-216-236 for a total of 1,153 pins.

Wegert won the other semi 223-207 over Hempfield’s Derick Keller. Keller opened the match with four straight strikes and led midway through the match, but Wegert was still building on his momentum from a 300 he recorded in the fifth game of the qualifying round. Of a potential 36 strikes in his last three games of the day, Wegert had 26.

Keller had games of 279-259-193-201-203 in the qualifying rounds for a combined 1,135.

The only other boy from the L-L to crack the top 10 was Hempfield’s Alexander Green, who placed ninth.

All of the bowlers from the district meet qualified for the regional championships, which will be March 3-4 at both Leisure Lanes, Mountville, and Dutch Lanes, Ephrata.