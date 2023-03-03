For several Lancaster-Lebanon League bowlers, splits played a prominent role in their fortunes on Friday.

That included Warwick’s Taylor Miller, who was derailed by a pair of splits in the final match at the Eastern Regional Bowling Championships at Dutch Lanes. She finished second to Shikellamy’s Ariana Woodcock, who won the final 178-166.

While Miller fell short of a regional title, she joined four other L-L bowlers in reaching the modified bracket-style finals and earning a state tournament bid.

The only other one of those four to get past the opening round quad matches was Ephrata’s Nathan Barnica, who was spot-on with a 246 before he too was plagued by splits in the quarterfinals, rolling four in a 178-120 loss to eventual runner-up Vincent Biehn of Pennsbury.

“I kind of psyched myself out, really,” said Barnica, who totaled 1,133 pins in qualifying. “I was so confident coming into it. ... Then I saw the first couple of shots and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do anymore.’ ”

Also making the trip to states will be Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker, who equaled Barnica’s fifth-place finish in qualifying with 1,013 pins. Elizabethtown’s Ella Eberle (971) was 10th.

In the opening round, Eberle rolled a 172 and Brubaker a 155.

L-L boys champion Nick Tomlinson of Manheim Township qualified 11th with 1,085 pins, but, with four splits, slipped to a 154 in the opening round. His lowest game was a 192 in qualifying.

Qualifying for the boys was held at Leisure Lanes.

“That’s really what I wanted to do; it’s just kind of bonus bowling,” Barnica said of advancing to the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships, set for March 17-18 at Eastway Lanes. “The focus is to throw good shots, do the best that you can, and that’s what I did today.”

“I qualified last year, I qualified this year and I can’t wait to go to Erie,” Miller said.

Miller got to the modified bracket-style final by totaling 995 pins in qualifying, rebounding after a 148 in the first game.

“Not my best game; but then I figured out what I needed to do,” she said. “I put the thought in my head that everyone’s going to have a game like this. My time was the first game; I’d rather get it out of the way.”

She rolled a 204 in the opening round to advance to the quarterfinals, where she beat Emma Fetterman of Shikellamy 197-182. Two splits in the first three frames by Pennsbury’s Maribeth Baker, who qualified second (1,083 pins), helped Miller to a 189-166 win in the semifinals.

She opened against Woodcock with a 2-8-10 split, but Woodcock, who started with four strikes — which could have easily been five — in the first five frames, opened the door when she also got a 2-8-10 split in the eight, after also having an open in the seventh.

But Miller’s 4-9 split in the ninth and missing a spare on a 10-pin in the 10th enabled Woodcock to take the title.

Woodcock joined Abraham Lincoln’s Steven Leslie as champions, both coming from the bottom of the qualifying pack. Woodcock (967 pins) was the 12th and final girl to qualify, then rolled games of 230, 195 and 219 to reach the final, while Leslie (1,091) was 10th among the boys.

The regional tournament wraps up Saturday with the team competition, held at both Dutch and Leisure lanes, with the six-team bracket finals at Leisure.