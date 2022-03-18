Both were poised to capture state titles. Both collected silver medals, in rather different ways.

Warwick’s Taylor Miller and Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III both finished second Friday at the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships at 222 Dutch Lanes.

They entered the five-bowler stepladder finals as the top seed after the six games of qualifying, Zombro in dominating fashion with an 82-pin cushion over Spring-Ford’s Mason Doan (1,446-1,364), while Miller edged Lydia Flanagan of Burrell 1,287-1,276.

With their top finishes, Miller and Zombro watched and practiced while the others tried to work their way into the title match, with the No. 5 qualifier meeting No. 4, that winner taking on No. 3 and that winner bowling against No. 2. Neither Miller nor Zombro felt the waiting part bothered them.

Flanagan rolled a 247 to breeze to the semifinal win and wasn’t too far off with a 223 against Miller, who never found her line in rolling a 156.

“I’m just shocked I’m second in the who state of Pennsylvania,” Miller said. “That’s insane to think about.”

Though a bit disappointing, it was quite a performance for the freshman.

“She’s been rock-solid in every phase all year,” Warwick coach Neal Vital said. “She just ran into trouble on the left lane, that was the difference.”

While nerves might be an issue for a freshman in a state final, that really wasn’t the case.

“The sixth game of qualifying, I definitely had more nerves than the final,” said Miller, who rolled a 247 in the last game to both secure a spot in the stepladder finals and the No. 1 seed.

As for her successful first season, “the only thing I really aimed for was having the top girls average in the L-L,” she said. “And I got that, and just wanted to build on that.”

Zombro was trying to cap off a stellar career, which includes three Lancaster-Lebanon League MVP honors and the Eastern Regional title two weeks ago, with a state title. He appeared to be carrying things over from qualifying, opening with four strikes for a commanding 40-pin lead after three frames and only slightly less after six, up 144-96.

But he had a 4-6 split in the seventh, a 7-pin miss on a spare shot in the ninth and another split after a first-ball strike in the 10th. Doan, meanwhile, finished with four strikes in his last five balls.

“I threw real bad at the end of the game, I just couldn’t do anything about it,” Zombro said. “I just missed that 7-pin, which really messed things up. It happens.”

“He’s a winner,” Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal said. “At the end of the day, you can depend on him.”

Three other L-L bowlers competed Friday.

Hempfield’s Derick Keller, who was the league’s only returning bowler to states, was the next-highest local finisher, in 16th place with 1,157 pins.

“I was just hoping to finish in the top 10,” said Keller, who was 10th in qualifying last year. “I thought I bowled much better than last year.”

Along with the top qualifying scores, Miller (258) and Zombro (278; he also had a 277) each rolled the high games.

Warwick’s Brayden Kahler finished 22nd among the boys with 1,040 pins while Elizabethtown’s Gabriella Eberle was 20th among the girls with 988 pins.

Along with Keller and his Hempfield teammates, Penn Manor’s girls will be competing in Saturday’s team tournament. Action begins at 9 a.m. at Dutch.