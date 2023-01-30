For the first time in their nearly 60 years of bowling, all three Vital brothers are serving in the Lancaster-Lebanon League coaching ranks.

In addition, the brothers have a lot of other things in common, some of which they’d just as soon forget.

Like Rob, the oldest at 68, who has gone through some 20-plus surgeries, 14 since 2008.

“It’s the heart, the arm, the wrist, the hand, the elbow,” the first-year Cocalico coach said. “It all adds up. You have to make adjustments.”

Or like Neal, the Warwick coach and a Pennsylvania State USBC Hall of Fame inductee last summer — he was selected in 2021, but the induction was delayed due to the pandemic — who has had 11 surgeries and is looking at a stem-cell procedure in a few months as he battles primary myelofibrosis.

“I’ve had 10 broken bones. My whole left side — fingers, wrist, elbow and shoulder — have all been broken or surgically repaired,” he said of his many surgeries, none related to his current condition. “And I feel damn lucky, at 67, that I’m somehow in good shape otherwise.”

“I’m sure between (Neal) and I, there’s 30 (surgeries),” said Rob.

And then there’s Chris, 66, head coach at Penn Manor.

His big brothers call him the lucky one.

“He had a minor heart attack at about 50, and had a stent,” Neal said. “And that’s been it.”

“While working a part-time job at a sandwich shop, I got very lightheaded and passed out,” Chris said. “Fortunately, the EMT was a block away and got me to the hospital right away. The consensus was a major artery was 65% blocked. I had two stents put in and have been feeling great ever since.”

The Lancaster County natives picked up the sport from their father as youngsters, tagging along on various league nights and eventually making it a big part of their lives.

“He wasn’t the fanciest bowler around, but he taught us the basics,” said Rob. “We all picked up ... you watch it on TV, you watch other guys, you bowl in better leagues and you get better.”

“We practiced a lot,” added Neal.

“My first time in a bowling alley, my dad took us to the Leola firehouse,” said Chris. “There were four lanes under the firehouse. I loved it the first time I tried it.”

There wasn’t much sibling rivalry between the three, and hasn’t been in their later years.

“I enjoy watching Chris or Neal excel,” said Rob.

“For 30 years, they absolutely had the talent edge over me,” said Neal. “I used that to push myself.”

The three started their bowling careers at Leisure Lanes and the now-defunct Lancaster Lanes, and two currently bowl together in a league Thursday nights at Dutch Lanes.

Neal, despite the current battle with his health, has a 237 average. Rob’s high was a 231 about 10 years ago.

“That was after I spent about half the year in the hospital,” said Rob. “I had A-fib [atrial fibrillation of the heart] issues and they had to do four surgeries. I felt like a brand new person.”

Chris, who hasn’t bowled since 2014 due to his job, had a high average of 228 in 1992.

Neal said he’s actually had more success in recent years, including his all-time high average of 238 five years ago.

“It’s absolutely challenged me,” said Neal of rebounding from his ailments. “Every time, it was, I’m going to beat it. ... It’s been an incentive, to bounce back, keep yourself in shape so that you can.”

“Honestly, if I really want to say my proudest achievement, the two 300s [in a row during a league match] was one moment,” Neal said, “but last season, at 66, I led the travel league, which is most of the top bowlers in the area, and I averaged 237. ... Yeah, it meant a lot.”

Rob, whose work kept him from delving into the coaching fraternity earlier, wasn’t quite able to match brother Neal’s hall of fame induction – though, it could actually be argued he did even better. Rob won a national singles championship (in the, then, American Bowling Congress) in 1981 in Memphis, Tennessee, beating out thousands of other bowlers.

“It was out of the blue,” said Rob. “Bowled OK in team and doubles. I had switched balls and it was a ball I never thought would work, and just like that.”

The tournament ran from February to July and he had to call and wait it out before finding out he had won; there was no internet to get updates.

Chris also fared well at a national tournament, placing eighth at the Super Hoinke Classic in Cincinnati in 1990. “With two more head-to-head wins, I would have taken the $100,000,” said Chris, who received a much more modest $7,500, and cashed in for $5,000 two years later at the same tournament. “It was heartbreaking.”

Neal’s hall of fame induction obvious shows his importance to the sport, and he admitted he hoped it was as much for his performance on the lanes as on the sidelines as a high school coach. With a 63-28 record last season in L-L Section Two and 412 1/2-175 1/2 career record through Friday, the case can obviously be made for that.

Chris can more than rival Neal’s coaching record, directing Penn Manor to the L-L tournament in his previous 18 years as coach and winning nine titles, including six in a row. The Comets were 67-24 last season in L-L Section One and finished second in the L-L tournament. They’re 52-25 and hanging onto the lead in a hotly-contested race in Section One this season.

The Comets’ success certainly goes beyond the L-L.

“Hands down, my biggest highlight while coaching has to be the three consecutive PIAA boys state titles from 2016-2018,” Chris said. “I’m not sure if that will ever be done again. Neal was one of my coaches when we finally snagged that first title; it was quite special.”

Last season, Penn Manor’s girls finished third in the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships. Chris also coached a state boys champion, Coty Johnson, who won the title in 2010.

Neal has coached numerous bowlers and teams to postseason success and Rob took over a program that has been at the top of Section Three in recent years, though, at 41-29 and in fourth place through Friday, the team is out of the running for a seventh straight section title.

Though Rob’s team won’t win a title, compared to some of what the brothers have been through, a little rough patch isn’t too bad. Better than another surgery.

“Other than that, we’re really healthy guys,” joked Neal.