It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.

Both the Penn Manor girls and Hempfield boys had some good starts, but weren’t able to finish at the top as they vied for state crowns at the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships team competition Saturday at 222 Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.

Ultimately, the Comets placed third and the Black Knights fourth.

Only four teams qualify for the stepladder finals, after three standard games and six baker games. The Comets were poised to take the top spot, which would have given them a bye into the finals, but Shikellamy beat them with a 215 in the last game of qualifying while Penn Manor rolled a 169. The teams easily outdistanced third-place Norwin, with Shikellamy totaling 3,506, Penn Manor 3,473 and Norwin 3,318.

Neshaminy, the No. 4 qualifier, beat Norwin to advance against the Comets and, despite the big disparity in qualifying scores, won the first game easily as Penn Manor struggled, 155-133.

Then came the Comets’ good start, with four straight strikes and a 9-pin spare to begin Game 2. It looked like Penn Manor would force a third game, but Neshaminy didn’t open after a first-frame split, and Penn Manor had opens in the final three frames in a 194-175 loss.

“It was a stressful day,” said Penn Manor senior Willow Hee. “We had some nerves. Sometimes they can be helpful and sometimes they’re not.”

Prior to Penn Manor’s match, Hempfield took on Spring Grove in the first boys match. Like Penn Manor, the Knights opened the first game with four straight strikes, but they were able to carry that to a 180-123 win. It seemed like Hempfield would advance.

But Spring Grove put together a stretch of five strikes in five frames in Game 2 en route to a 190-182 win and then held off Hempfield 173-168 in the third, aided by a nasty head-pin hit in the ninth frame that ended up as a strike.

“A lot of times it’s one frame, basically,” said Hempfield coach Tom Degnan. “There’s a lot of pressure on the kids. They all want to do well and sometimes that pressure invokes a bad throw.”

Hempfield had finished third in qualifying, totaling 3,812 pins and eliciting a big celebration when the final four teams were announced. Central York led with 3,928 pins, Greensburg-Salem had 3,812 and Spring Grove 3,756, beating out Exeter by two pins.

“We’re really proud of what we did,” Hempfield senior Mitchell Barnes said. “We weren’t even sure we were going to make the top four, so that was the first step.

“It’s a shame to end losing by five; there are a lot of places those five could have been made up.”

Still, Degnan said, “I’m very proud of the seniors. This is the best season Hempfield has ever had. No complaints.”

Penn Manor’s Corinne Smith rolled the second-high game in qualifying, a 227, and teammate Eva Brubaker earned all-state honors for the team event with a 532 series.

“The whole day kind of went the way we bowled that match. It was an up-and-down day,” Penn Manor coach Chris Vital said. “I think the pressure got to my girls there at the end. That, along with the tough lane conditions. It caught up to them. ... Spares in these conditions can be as hard as strikes.”

Neshaminy went on to take the girls title, and Central York won the boys.