Here are your team-by-team Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling preview capsules

The Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling season gets underway Dec. 5. Below is a team-by-team look at the L-L squads.

Section One:

Cedar Crest

Coach: Joey Leal (5th season).

Last year’s record: 33-58.

Key bowlers lost: Connor Firestone, Darren Zombro III.

Key bowlers returning: Ciarra Leeper, jr.; Cameron Rosencrance, jr.; Toby Zombro, jr. Coach’s thoughts: “We have two or three up and comers (in freshmen) Paxton Thomas, Madden Smith and Caiden Berkheimer.”

Hempfield

Coach: Tom Degnan (9th season).

Last year’s record: 72-19, section and league champion, Eastern Regional semifinalist and Pennsylvania State High School Championships quarterfinalist.

Key bowlers lost: Mitchell Barnes, Caleb Mertz.

Key bowlers returning: Xander Green, sr., 215 average, reached L-L stepladder finals; Derick Keller, jr., 220, Eastern Regional first-round qualifier; Priest McKenzie, so., 224, third at District Three Championships.

Coach’s thoughts: “Our outlook is to defend our titles, as well as going for the state title. We have had a good turnout to fill our two open spots on the varsity. This should be another very impressive season.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Steve Schulz (1st season).

Last year’s record: 31-60.

Key bowlers lost: None.

Key bowlers returning: David Broich, sr., 199 average, reached round three of L-L tournament; Nick Tomlinson, sr., 215, second in L-L tournament and District Three quarterfinalist; Logan Wenger, so., 200.; Bethany Jaquith, so., 175.

Coach’s thoughts: “With returning varsity players and new bowlers, we hope to improve this year individually and as a team.”

McCaskey

Coach: Barry Wallace.

Last year’s record: 24-67.

Key bowlers lost: None.

Key bowlers returning: Julee Getz, sr., 206 average, third in L-L tournament; Adam Petrosky, sr., 183; Cameron Getz, so., 181.

Coach’s thoughts: “With six returning varsity players, including Julee Getz, who placed at district, regional and states last season, we look forward to improving last season's record.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Chris Vital (19th season).

Last year’s record: 67-24, Eastern Regional girls champion and third at state tournament.

Key bowlers lost: Zach Carroll, Willow Hee, Charlie Hull, Derek Warfel.

Key bowlers returning: Lacey Slaymaker, sr., 171 average; Josh Stock, sr., 208; Eva Brubaker, jr., 209, reached second round of stepladder finals at L-L tournament; Corinne Smith, jr.; 193.

Coach’s thoughts: “The outlook for this season is optimistic even with losing four starters from last year’s squad. Lack of depth may be an issue, but that’s what makes every year challenging. Should be in many close games.”

Section Two

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Maggie Gribble (1st season).

Last year’s record: 25-66.

Key bowlers lost: None.

Key bowlers returning: Ryan Muckle, jr., 202 average, 10th in L-L Tournament; Jocelyn Ross, jr., 9th in L-L Tournament; Josiah Casler, so., 199.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking to be competitive in our section this year. The coaching staff has seen much improvement from our returning players.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Frank Telenko (20th season).

Last year’s record: 79-12, section champion.

Key bowlers lost: Connor Alleman, Eric Barnes, Daniel Eberle, Allie Evans, Hannah Griffie, Ayden Pope, Alaina Telenko.

Key bowlers returning: Zach Wentzel, sr., 211 average, L-L tournament champion; Derek Deardorff, jr., 220; Ella Eberle, so., Eastern Regional first-round qualifier; Declan Lentz, so.

Other bowlers to watch: Mason Moore, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “With a large group of seniors lost to graduation (14), we are looking to rebuild the program and stay competitive atop the section and league elite.”

Ephrata

Coach: Troy DeWald (2nd season).

Last year’s record: 59-32.

Key bowlers lost: Andew Barnica, Mateo Morales.

Key bowlers returning: Nathan Barnica, sr., 208 average; Braelyn Huff, sr., Mason Diehl, sr., 197; Evan Folker, jr., 179; Tanner Murray, jr., 210.

Other bowlers to watch: Bryce Carvell, jr.; Jarek Sarver, jr., Braden Murphy, so.; Jacob Buckwalter, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “The team is very young this year, with the possibility of nine different bowlers seeing time on varsity. We expect to challenge for both the Section Two crown as well as a berth in the county championships.”

Lebanon

Coach: Ryan Schies (4th season).

Last year’s record: 0-91.

Key bowlers lost: Sukram Allie.

Key bowlers returning: Mason Bender, jr.; Dakota Folsom-Brasley, jr.; Alexa Lopez, jr.; Daniel Liriano, so.; Joshua Perugorra, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “My goal this year is to work with the kids on the basics of the game, like knowing where to stand and spare shooting.”

Warwick

Coach: Neil Vital (7th season).

Last year’s record: 65-26.

Key bowlers lost: Brayden Kahler, Matt Geib.

Key bowlers returning: Rober Speer, sr., 196 average; Jordan Adams, jr., 193; Taylor Miller, so., 218, third at District Three tournament, Eastern Regional quarterfinalist, second at state tournament.

Coach’s thoughts: “I lost two seniors, but all of my top returning players have plenty of varsity experience. With the expected improvement from them, I expect to remain competitive in an always challenging Section Two.”

Section Three:

Cocalico

Coach: Michael Vital (1st season).

Last year’s record: 71-13, section champion.

Key bowlers lost: Chris Quadarella.

Key bowlers returning: Jared Ferguson, sr., 207 average.

Coach’s thoughts: “The team goal is to win their seventh Section Three title.”

Elco

Coach: Pam Rittle.

Last year’s record: 3-81.

No information provided.

Garden Spot

Coach: Susan Doerrman (3rd season).

Last year’s record: 35-49.

Key bowlers lost: Cristofer Torres.

Key bowlers returning: Lacey McCalicher, sr., 170 average; Danise Torres, jr.; Troy Jones, so.; Ayden Vilotta, so.

Bowlers to watch: Gavin Courtney, fr.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: John Achille (3rd season).

Last year’s record: 39-45.

Key bowlers lost: None.

Key bowlers returning: Nick Bukowski, jr., 187 average; Peter Mecouch, jr.; Katie Pope, jr.; Ethan Snyder, jr., 180.

Coach’s thoughts: “We improved dramatically last season and the kids are excited about the upcoming year. We have four solid bowlers. The outlook is very good.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Alan Sides (6th season).

Last year’s record: 70-14.

Key bowlers lost: Holly Hunt, Josh Shaw.

Key bowlers returning: Ethan Howard, sr., 182 average; Jesse Hurst, sr., 181; Hailey Kowalski, sr.; Landen Statts, jr., 179; Aaron Vogel, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “With a strong returning varsity, we look to continue to improve on our record from last year.”

Section Four:

Columbia

Coach: Becky Kinser.

Last year’s record: 53-24.

Key bowlers lost: None.

Key bowlers returning: Dominic Lenhart, sr., 200 average; Rory Bender, jr.; Robert Cox Jr.; Trenton Garza, jr.; Derick Kinser, jr., 189.

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Dave Sharpe (16th season).

Last year’s record: 14-63.

Key bowlers lost: Isabella Folts.

Key bowlers returning: Abraham Santiago, sr.; Blaise Segro, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We hope to be competitive in our section this year.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Dennis Maust (2nd season).

Last year’s record: 21-56.

Key bowlers lost: Joey Carreras, Dawson Gruno.

Key bowlers returning: Azaylia Jenkins, Arturo Veras.

Coach’s thoughts: “Have fun and improve.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Daniel Lingle (1st season).

Last year’s record: 58-19, section champion.

Key bowlers lost: Aliza Shirk, Fred Staley.

Key bowlers returning: Ryan Phillips, so.; Chase Stohler, so.

Other bowlers to watch: Charlie Albright, so.; Landon McGaw, so.; Jason Singletary, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “NL partnered with Palmyra to give Palmyra students an opportunity to participate in high school bowling. As a result, there are several new members (Albright, McGaw, Singletary) to our team that we are very excited to welcome. It will be a struggle to replace Aliza and Fred, but we are hopeful to continue NL’s track record of winning Section Four and competing in the playoffs.”