One team set a state record and two individuals finished second at the state championships, highlighting the 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling season.

Elizabethtown exploded for a 3,617 series Jan. 14 against Ephrata during the Bears’ run of nine 7-0 wins to start the season. They finished 98-14, 78-12 in L-L Section Two.

While that regular-season success didn’t translate into the postseason for Elizabethtown, Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III and Warwick’s Taylor Miller did find success there.

Zombro won the Eastern Regional title March 4 at 222 Dutch Lanes to advance to the Pennsylvania State High School Championships last weekend, also at Dutch, where he and Miller both placed second. Each bowler was in position for a title after finishing first in qualifying, but came up a little bit short.

That finish capped a stellar career for Zombro, who, among his other accolades, was a three-time L-L League Most Valuable Player. The senior was also part of the Falcons’ 2019 state championship team and won the District Three championships the same year. He was fifth at this year’s district championships and was fourth in 2021.

Meanwhile, Miller is just getting started. The freshman was third at the District Three girls championships and qualified for the state tournament after reaching the quarterfinals at the Eastern Regional, just missing out on a spot in the semifinals in a roll-off.

While Elizabethtown was dominant for much of the regular season, Penn Manor and Hempfield went the farthest of any L-L team.

While the L-L only has boys and co-ed teams, the Comets starred in the girls competition, winning the Eastern Regional and then placing third at the state tournament. Penn Manor was the No. 2 qualifier there, losing in the semifinal match to Neshaminy to place third.

Hempfield’s boys team was close to some bigger accomplishments, but still enjoyed the school’s best season ever. They captured the L-L title, beating E-town in two games in the semifinals and Penn Manor in three, including a nine-pin win in the clincher, for the title.

At the Eastern Regional, as the No. 2 seed after qualifying, the Knights suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Exeter in the semifinals, losing by a pin in the third game. Then at states, they fell to Spring Grove in the quarterfinal of the stepladder finals, winning the first game by 57 pins before losing the next two by a combined 13 pins for a fourth-place finish.

Several other L-L bowlers had some postseason success beyond the L-L championships. Elizabethtown’s Gabriella Eberle, Warwick’s Brayden Kahler and Hempfield’s Derick Keller made it to the modified bracket finals of the Eastern Regional to qualify for states. Keller was the only L-L bowler who was returning from last year’s state tournament, and was also the only L-L bowler to compete in both the individual and team events.

Hempfield’s Priest McKenzie was the top boys qualifier at the District Three Championships and ended up matching Miller’s third-place finish. Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson was sixth.

Penn Manor’s Willow Hee was the only other L-L girl to reach the district stepladder finals, finishing fifth.

In addition to Hempfield’s L-L team title, Northern Lebanon’s Aliza Shirk won her third straight L-L girls title, defeating Lancaster Catholic’s Isabella Folts 191-119 in the final. Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel rolled five games over 200, including a 235 in the final to beat Tomlinson (213), who was the top qualifier, for the boys title.

Regular-season team champs were Hempfield (Section One, 72-19), Elizabethtown (Section Two), Cocalico (Section Three, 71-13, beating out Manheim Central by a point) and Northern Lebanon (Section Four, 58-19).

In E-town’s record-setting series, Derek Deardorff rolled the season’s high series, an outstanding 822. The Bears ended up with the highest average of 1,090 pins per game; Hempfield was second at 1,029.

While Zombro won his third league MVP award, posting a 223 average, E-town’s Ayden Pope had the league-high average of 231.

Among the bottom two sections, Shirk had the high average of 211, with Cocalico’s Jarad Ferguson at 207 and Columbia’s Dominic Lenhart at 200.