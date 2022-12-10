There can be big scores and surprising results at almost any time during the bowling season.

Even just a week into it for the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

One of the biggest surprises came Friday in a Sections Three-Four crossover match. Being a surprise, it’s easy to surmise that a Section Four squad, in this case Columbia, out-rolled a Section Three team, Manheim Central.

The teams were runners-up in their sections last season and were only five pins apart in pins per game. Based on that, they looked fairly even. But in this new season, the Tide came up with a 5-2 win, with pin counts of 2,720-2,560. Top bowler for Columbia was Dominic Lenhart with a 591, including a 231 game, while Landen Statts had a 556 for the Barons.

Columbia also beat Elco last week and is 12-2.

Section Four has been dominated by Northern Lebanon in recent years, but after the Vikings lost their top two bowlers, including L-L girls champion Aliza Shirk, to graduation, Friday’s surprising result could signal a changing of the guard in Four. The Vikings, however, haven’t had a match yet this season as several matches in Three and Four have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Three is now looking like a toss-up. In addition to Central losing, perennial kingpin Cocalico was dealt a stunning 7-0 defeat by Lampeter-Strasburg. The Pioneers were a modest 39-45 a year ago, but won their match with the Eagles on Thursday with all five bowlers rolling 500 series. Kayelyn Pope led with a 595.

L-S and Garden Spot stand at 7-0, while Cocalico is 7-7.

Sections One and Two are interesting, with the top two teams in each at 11-3 and 10-4, respectively. Penn Manor and Hempfield, last year’s finalists at the league tournament which the Black Knights won, lead One and are expected to battle it out all year. Warwick and Ephrata are 1-2 in Two, with perennial section power Elizabethtown off to an 8-6 start, including a 4-3 loss to Penn Manor in a season opener on Monday.

The defending league champs have 5-2 wins over Conestoga Valley and McCaskey.

Top series

Here are bowlers with 700 series so far, all in Sections One-Two: Priest McKenzie (Hempfield), 778 – including his first 300 game; Josh Stock (Penn Manor), 735; Nathan Barnica (Ephrata), 709. For the girls, Julee Getz (McCaskey), 708.

In Sections Three-Four, Columbia’s Derick Kinser has the high series, a 685, while Elco’s Morgan Kline tops the girls with a 650.

Upcoming matches

In Section Three, the two 7-0 teams – Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg – meet Monday at Rocky Springs.

The Sections One-Two leaders don’t waste any time squaring off. Hempfield and Penn Manor meet Tuesday at Leisure Lanes while Warwick will take on Ephrata on Wednesday at Dutch Lanes.

And Friday, last year’s Sections One and Two winners, Hempfield and Elizabethtown, meet at Clearview Lanes.