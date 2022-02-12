Sweeping to a 7-0 win over Cedar Crest on Monday, Hempfield basically assured itself of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One bowling title as the regular season drew to a close.

The Black Knights had entered the week tied with Penn Manor for the section lead, and after Monday, the worst they could do was have to bowl the Comets in a three-game playoff.

They had two things in their favor: Penn Manor would need to sweep Section Two winner Elizabethtown, with the league’s best record (79-12, 98-14 overall), on Wednesday and, if a playoff was needed, Hempfield had already defeated the Comets twice in the regular season.

The Knights (72-19, 79-19) wouldn’t need the playoff as E-town was a 5-2 winner over the Comets. The same day, Cocalico (71-13, 71-20) wrapped up the Section Three crown, slipping past Manheim Central by a point.

Northern Lebanon (58-19, 58-19) clinched Section Four earlier in the week. The Vikings got an unexpected scare from Columbia for the section title. After starting 28-0 and looking like a lock for the title, they finished just five points ahead of the Tide.

The four section winners will join the section runners-up when the L-L team tournament gets underway Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Cain’s Lanes. The final is expected to begin between 3:30-4 p.m.

The four runners-up are: Penn Manor (67-24 Section One, 70-28 overall), Warwick (59-32 Section Two, 64-34), Manheim Central (70-14 Section Three, 81-38) and Columbia (53-24 Section Four; 57-34).

Wait; there’s more

While the L-L’s top teams go for the title on Tuesday, individual bowlers get their chance at a crown later in the week. The girls are in action Wednesday at Clearview Lanes, while the boys roll Friday at Dutch. Competition begins at 9 a.m. both days, with finals at about 4 p.m.

Among the top performers from last year expected to return for the boys are Elizabethtown’s Daniel Eberle, who was second; Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III, third and the 2020 champion; Hempfield’s Derick Keller, sixth; Ephrata’s Andrew Barnica, eighth; Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel, ninth; and Northern Lebanon’s Fred Staley, 10th.

For the girls, Northern Lebanon’s Aliza Shirk will be going for her third straight title, while Elizabethtown’s Alaina Telenko (second), Hannah Griffie (fifth) and Ally Evans (eighth), and McCaskey’s Julee Getz (sixth) are possible returnees.

Next up after the L-L tournaments is the District Three Tournament, which is singles only. It’s scheduled for Feb. 26 at ABC North Lanes, Harrisburg.

The Eastern Regional championships, at Leisure and Dutch lanes, will be March 4-5, and the state tournament is March 18-19 at Dutch Lanes.

Top performers

According to the league secretary’s website, Elizabethtown’s Ayden Pope finished with the top average, which would unseat Cedar Crest’s Zombro, who had held the top average the past two seasons. Pope averaged 232 in 37 games, with Zombro third at 223 in 39 games. Hempfield’s Priest McKenzie was second with a 224 in 31 games.

Rounding out the top six were Wentzel (221 in 37 games), Elizabethtown’s Derek Deardorff (220.939, 33 games) and Keller (220.486, 35 games).

Among the girls, Warwick’s Taylor Miller had a 218 average (33 games), Shirk had a 211 (33 games), Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker 209 (27 games), Getz 206 (39 games) and Telenko 205 (35 games).

Hempfield’s Xander Green only bowled one game against Cedar Crest on Monday, but it was a 300 in his final game of the regular season.

Among the top series for the season, Deardorff rolled the high of 822 during the Bears’ state record-setting performance Jan. 14, when they rolled a 3,617 series. Deardorff also had a 720 series.

Two other bowlers rolled 800s, led by Zombro with an 805 (he also had series of 780 and 706) and Warwick’s Brayden Kahler had an 802 (also a 704).

Pope led with four 700-plus series: 767, 763 and two 724s.

Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson rolled a 772 (also 750) and Keller had a 770 (also 727).

Among the girls, Miller led the way with three 700s, including a 784 (along with 732 and 715). Getz had 733, Shirk had the only 700 in Sections Three and Four with a 713 and Brubaker had a 703.

• Philip Glatfelter covers L-L bowling for LNP. Email him at pglatfelter@lnpnews.com.