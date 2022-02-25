• When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

• Where: ABC North Lanes, Harrisburg.

• Schedule: First round at 12:30 p.m.; single elimination first round, 4; single elimination semifinals, 4:15; championship match, 4:30.

• Format: Each bowler rolls five games in the first round. The top six boys and top six girls advance to the single elimination tournament, with the top two earning byes.

• Who: Forty bowlers, including 18 from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, for both boys and girls.

• L-L boys: Cedar Crest — Connor Firestone, Darren Zombro III; Cocalico — Jared Ferguson; Conestoga Valley — Ryan Muckle; Elizabethtown — Derek Deardorff, Daniel Eberle, Ayden Pope, Zach Wentzel; Ephrata — Nathan Barnica, Tanner Murray; Hempfield — Mitchell Barnes, Xander Green, Derick Keller, Priest McKenzie; Manheim Township — Nick Tomlinson; Penn Manor — Josh Stock, Derek Warfel; Warwick — Matt Geib.

• L-L girls: Cedar Crest — Ciarria Leeper; Conestoga Valley — Jocelyn Ross; Elizabethtown — Gabriella Eberle, Hannah Griffee, Kendra Griffee; Ephrata — Brailyn Huff, Leah Kreider; Garden Spot — Lacey McCalicher; Lancaster Catholic — Isabella Foltz; Manheim Township — Bethany Jacquith; McCaskey — Julee Getz; Northern Lebanon — Aliza Shirk; Penn Manor— Eva Brubaker, Willow Hee, Lacy Slaymaker, Corinne Smith, Kayla Wasche; Warwick — Taylor Miller.

• Last year’s champions: Boys – Alex Horton, Daniel Boone. Girls – Camryn Brown, Governor Mifflin.

• Notes: Zombro and Tomlinson each advanced to last year’s boys semifinals. Zombro lost 193-178 to eventual champion Horton and Tomlinson lost 233-198 to runner-up Ayden Davis of Antietam. ... Tomlinson qualified third, with Zombro fourth and Ephrata’s Andrew Barnica, who didn’t qualify this year, fifth. ... Northern Lebanon’s Morgan Kline, who didn’t bowl this year, finished second in the girls competition, falling 285-201 to Brown. ... Getz was the only other L-L bowler to reach last year’s single elimination tournament, qualifying fifth. She won her first match 178-145 before falling to Kline 233-191. ... Among this year’s independent qualifiers, Matthew Pomian of Cumberland Valley rolled a 300 game en route to a 781 series. Robert Newcomer (Bishop McDevitt) had a 738 series, Cameron Wegert (Middletown) a 712 and, for the girls, Jewel Johnson (Bishop McDevitt) a 740.

• Next: Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships, March 4-5 at Leisure Lanes, Mountville, and 222 Dutch Lanes, Ephrata.