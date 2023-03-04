Penn Manor’s girls team and Manheim Township’s boys qualified for the state tournament at Saturday’s Eastern Regional Bowling Championships at Leisure Lanes.

Both basically finished as they qualified, with the Comets totaling 3,833 pins in qualifying at Dutch Lanes, placing second but well behind top qualifier Shikellamy, which had 4,339. Shikellamy then took the title with a 2-1 win in the final, winning by scores of 181-136, 198-215 and 247-150.

With its No. 2 seeding, Penn Manor got a bye into the semifinals, where it defeated Gov. Mifflin 2-1 (166-176, 222-167 and 197-151).

Penn Manor was the defending regional champion and went on to finish third at the state tournament last year.

Manheim Township was fourth in qualifying at Leisure with 4,201 pins. The Blue Streaks rolled past Daniel Boone 2-0 (226-190 and 235-188) before falling to Central York in the semifinals.

“After the first two games (in qualifying), we were like 20th,” said Manheim Township coach Steve Schulz. “We turned it around in the third game and we just shined in the baker games.

“The semifinal round was a little tougher, because it was pretty obvious that no matter which team was on the one lane, they scored higher. ... At that point, we were in the semifinals and the top six and going to states. ... We were riding pretty high on what we had accomplished.”

Central York, which had the top qualifying score with 4,306 pins, went on to win the title, beating Cumberland Valley 2-1. The Panthers are the defending state champions.

In addition to the Blue Streaks, five other L-L boys teams were in the regional. Elizabethtown just missed out on qualifying, seven pins behind Truman, the sixth and final qualifier. It was the third time in four years the Bears missed qualifying by one spot; last year, they were eighth.

The Comets were the only L-L girls team competing in the regional.

The Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships will be held in two weeks at Eastway Lanes in Erie.