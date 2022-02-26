A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League freshmen earned third-place finishes at the District Three Bowling Championships Saturday at ABC North Lanes in Harrisburg.

Priest McKenzie, who helped lead Hempfield to the L-L team title earlier this month, took third among the boys while Warwick’s Taylor Miller was third in the girls.

Both were the top bowlers in qualifying, earning byes into the semifinals, where they lost.

McKenzie totaled 1,150 pins, edging last year’s runner-up, Ayden Davis of Antietam, by 12 pins. He took on Matthew Pomian of Cumberland Valley, another freshman who qualified as an independent with a 781 series, in the semifinals, with Pomian advancing with a 203-147 win.

Pomian then lost 193-172 to Ethan Reimert of Exeter in the final.

Miller blew away the field in qualifying, rolling 200 or over in each of the six games, including a pair of 257s. Her 1,152 total was 145 pins ahead of runner-up Jewel Johnson of Bishop McDevitt.

While both of the top boys qualifiers lost in the semifinals, so did the girls – to sisters from Central York. Miller lost 214-182 to Madison Brenneman while Johnson lost 245-205 to Kamryn Brenneman. Madison Brenneman went on to take the title by a 189-168 score.

Three others from the L-L got to the six-bowler single-elimination finals.

For the boys, Cedar Crest senior Darren Zombro III qualified third with 1,113 pins (beating out Pomian by two pins) and Manheim Township junior Nick Tomlinson, who was second in the L-L boys individual championships, was fifth (1,088).

Zombro lost 255-208 to Reimert in the quarterfinals and Tomlinson fell to Pomian 190-154.

Reimert qualified in the sixth and final spot, just three pins ahead of Penn Manor’s Derek Warfel.

Ephrata’s Tanner Murray was the only other L-L bowler in the top 10 in qualifying at 10th (1,006 pins).

Penn Manor senior Willow Hee got to the girls single-elimination finals by qualifying fifth with 971 pins, just three behind the eventual winner, who rolled to a 264-160 win over Hee in the quarterfinals.

Northern Lebanon’s Aliza Shirk and Conestoga Valley’s Jocelyn Ross were among the top 10 in qualifying. Shirk, the three-time L-L girls individual champion, rolled 940 for eighth and Ross was 10th with 928.

The District Three Championships are singles only. Some L-L teams, as well as individuals, will be back in action next weekend in the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships at Leisure and 222 Dutch Lanes.