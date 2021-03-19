The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s two representatives at the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships came up short of reaching the stepladder finals Friday.

Manheim Township senior Drew Jaquith finished seventh in six games of qualifying at North Versailles Lanes in East Pittsburgh with 1,176 pins, while Hempfield freshman Derick Keller was 10th with 1,137 pins. Jaquith was 23 pins out of the fifth and final qualifying spot for the stepladder finals.

“I had a 134 in the fourth game that brought me down,” said Jaquith, who went on to roll games of 214 and 234 in his last two. “I wish I had slowed down my shot a little earlier. After Game 4, I did a lot better.”

Jaquith also had games of 220 and 207.

Keller said nerves got to him, along with an issue with his thumb, which was swollen early on and got stuck in the ball.

“The first couple of games were really stressful,” said Keller, whose top score in qualifying was a 208 in his last game, and he also had a 201. “Toward the end, I loosened up. I kind of knew I was out of (advancing to the stepladder finals) at that point.”

Daniel Boone’s Alex Horton qualified first with 1,307 pins, 57 ahead of Pottsgrove’s David Swavely, who was last weekend’s boys champion at the Eastern Regional Championships. Horton went on to win the state title.

After Horton, Jaquith was the next highest qualifier from District Three.

“It was amazing. It was great to finish up my senior year at the state tournament,” Jaquith said.

“I think I could have done a lot better,” said Keller, who will have the opportunity to return to the state tournament three more times. “I was glad to have the experience.”

District Three fared much better in the girls competition with the top four qualifiers, led Emily Breidegam of Governor Mifflin. Breidegam dominated with 1,408 pins, 205 ahead of teammate and Eastern Regional champion Camryn Brown. Breidegam went on to win the state title.

Also from District Three were Sydney Binkley of Wilson (third with 1,201 pins) and Desiree Dent of Central Dauphin East (fourth, 1,150).

The state team championships are today at Versailles Lanes, beginning at 10 a.m. No L-L teams qualified this year.