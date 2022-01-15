Battling a persistent cold — and fortunately not COVID-19 — I deemed it best to not attend Friday’s Ephrata vs. Elizabethtown bowling match at Clearview Lanes.

My story could be done via email and telephone, as has been done periodically in the past.

In the end, it left me feeling a bit despondent, not from lingering effects of my ailment, but because I missed out on history.

Elizabethtown recorded a state record series, surpassing 1,200 pins in each game for a 3,617, more than 100 pins better than the previous record.

Going into the match, it looked like the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two match could turn out to be a bit lopsided. The Bears entered with a 35-0 section mark. Ephrata was 30-12. Both certainly have some firepower.

On any given day, the Mountaineers’ total of 3,137 pins could have resulted in a 7-0 win. Their 1,129 in the second game wouldn’t be a losing score very often. Ephrata bowlers recorded a pair of 224s, a 243 and a 248 in that game, yet they lost by 86 pins.

Somebody had to be the trendsetter for the Bears’ record-setting performance, and that was Derek Deardorff. One of many 200-plus average bowlers on the team, the sophomore rolled one of the league’s all-time best series with an 822.

After communicating with E-town coach Frank Telenko for various facts and figures and comments, he passed along a phone number for Deardorff, who said the “energy was through the roof.

“It was awesome.”

I’m sure it was, Derek. Sorry I missed it.

Shaping up

Elizabethtown’s incredible performance Friday could make it seem like the Section Two race is over. Of course, things can change quickly, and Warwick, now in second place at 28-7, could make it interesting with one or two big performances.

Because of a postponement, the Warriors will get two chances to do just that within a week, meeting the Bears (42-0, 56-0 overall) Wednesday at Dutch Lanes and then Jan. 24 at Clearview. That’s part of a brutal stretch for Warwick that also includes Ephrata (Jan. 21) and Section One leader Penn Manor (Jan. 27).

The defending league champion Comets (32-10, 39-10 overall) are in a heated race in Section One with Hempfield (37-12). The Knights won 4-3 in their first meeting Dec. 20, and the second match is Jan. 24.

Cedar Crest (19-30) has faded after suffering three straight shutouts against the Comets, Knights and Warriors.

Meanwhile, things got real interesting in Section Three after Cocalico knocked off previously undefeated and Section Four leader Northern Lebanon 7-0 Friday.

The Eagles (40-9, 40-16 overall) pulled even with Manheim Central (40-9, 49-21), which was a 5-2 winner in the teams’ first meeting Dec. 17. Cocalico also lost games to Columbia and Lampeter-Strasburg in 5-2 victories.

The Barons, meanwhile, had a surprise 5-2 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg Dec. 20 and also lost a game to Columbia.

Cocalico and Central meet Wednesday at Dutch Lanes.

Despite the loss, Northern Lebanon (28-7) is still firmly in control in Section Four, with Columbia in second at 11-17. Those teams meet Friday at Palmyra Bowling; the Vikings won the first matchup 7-0 on Jan. 4.

Big performances

L-L bowlers continue to post some big scores, in addition to Deardorff’s 822 on Friday.

Among the big days:

Darren Zombro III: The Cedar Crest senior and reigning L-L Bowler of the Year includes an 805 series against Hempfield on Thursday among his resume, with consistent games of 277, 268 and 260.

Toby Zombro: The sophomore, and Darren’s younger brother, recorded a 728 series Jan. 4 against Conestoga Valley.

Connor Firestone: Teaming with the Zombros at Cedar Crest, the senior had a 725 series the same day as Toby Zombro’s 728 and added a 700 Thursday against Warwick on Friday.

Nick Tomlinson: The Manheim Township junior has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Streaks (9-33). He rolled a 772 series Tuesday against McCaskey.

Xander Green: The Hempfield junior rolled a 712 series Thursday against Cedar Crest.

Ayden Pope: The Elizabethtown senior joined in on the fun Friday with a 767 series after a 724 Monday against McCaskey.

Aliza Shirk: The Northern Lebanon senior rolled a 715 in a losing cause against Cocalico on Friday.

• Philip Glatfelter covers L-L bowling for LNP. Email him at pglatfelter@lnpnews.com.