Nick Tomlinson didn’t have a good feeling after his runner-up finish in last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Bowling Boys Championships.

The Manheim Township senior felt much different after he won this year’s tournament in impressive fashion Friday at Leisure Lanes.

“Going in, I definitely knew I wanted to win it,” Tomlinson said after a 219-137 win over Ephrata senior Nathan Barnica in the final. “I had more drive to win it this year than I did last year. I had a goal that I wanted to meet.”

The unhappiness came when Tomlinson lost to Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel last year after he finished first in qualifying. This year, he qualified second with 1,243 pins. And he got a rematch with Wentzel in the semifinal, dominating the match in a 60-pin victory, 276-216.

“When I lost to him in the finals last year, I was not happy,” Tomlinson said. “This year, I came back with some vengeance and was able to shoot 276. I think it worked.”

Wentzel (220.64) and Tomlinson (218.00) had the third- and fourth-best averages this season.

In his two stepladder finals matches, after receiving a bye into the semifinal with his qualifying finish, he had one open — a split in the 10th of the final after having already clinched the win — and only four other frames that weren’t strikes.

“His desire to perform makes him very dissatisfied when things don’t go well,” Manheim Township coach Steve Schulz said. “Once he gets on a roll like he did in these last two games, he really is unstoppable.”

Wentzel seemed on a similar path to last year when he was fourth in qualifying before dominating his four stepladder matches to advance to the final against Tomlinson. Wentzel won that one 235-213.

Barnica was therefore in the same position as Tomlinson a year ago, waiting to find out who his opponent would be in the final.

“I saw him roll 276 in the semifinal, so I knew I had to put up a number here,” Barnica said. “After three shots, I felt like it was game over, almost.”

The long wait wasn’t necessarily an issue for him, with Ephrata coach Troy DeWald noting that a crack was found in the ball Barnica had used in qualifying and he had to switch to another.

And, as DeWald also pointed out, it might not have mattered, based on Tomlinson’s performance.

“Qualifying second was nice because I like having a match going into the final,” said Tomlinson, who didn’t have the luxury last year. “I think when I was No. 2 seed, I had a pretty good idea (about winning the title) and when I shot 276, I was like, I’m on a roll.”

“I’m proud of myself,” Barnica said of his second-place finish. “I came into the tournament pretty confident, I knew that I wanted to be up in the top, just try to push my way to the finals, which I did.”

Just like the girls tournament the previous day, three of the four bowlers in the second round of the stepladder finals were from the same school. This time it was Elizabethtown, with Derek Deardorff and Mason Moore joining Wentzel there.

Deardorff defeated Moore, who got a spare and strike in the 10th of the first round to top Conestoga Valley’s Ryan Muckle 203-202, in their match 220-188 while Wentzel coasted by CV’s Daniel Subers 215-172.

Deardorff then came up short in the next round against Wentzel in his second straight match against a teammate, falling 183-175.

Cocalico’s Jared Ferguson nudged his way into the stepladder finals, winning a roll-off against Warwick’s Robert Speer 181-167 after each totaled 1,145 in qualifying.

Next up for L-L bowlers will be the District Three Championships next Saturday, Feb. 25, at Clearview Lanes. That tournament is for singles only.