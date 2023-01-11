The competition among the Lancaster-Lebanon League Sections One and Two bowling teams has been rather unpredictable so far this season.

Two of those teams met Wednesday at Dutch Lanes, with Manheim Township coming away with a result that was a little more predictable, as the Section One Blue Streaks beat visiting Elizabethtown of Section Two 5-2.

“It was a tough one. We bowled our hearts out,” said Manheim Township senior David Broich, who led all bowlers with a 669 series. “The second game was tough, but we made sure to make our crucial adjustments and we came out on top.”

The win pushes the Blue Streaks past idle Hempfield into second place in the section, with both having entered the day at 29-20, five points behind section-leading Penn Manor.

“On the whole, I feel really good about it,” Manheim Township coach Steve Schulz said of his team’s performance Wednesday. “We’ve been improving lately and we really rode that into today’s match.

“I knew it was going to be intense and emotional and stressful, and I think we handled all those things extremely well.”

Meanwhile, the Bears came in leading Section Two by four points over Warwick and are now 40 1/2-15 1/2. The Warriors (34 1/2-14 1/2), who take on Conestoga Valley Friday, meet E-town on Tuesday at Clearview Lanes. Warwick was a 4 1/2-2 1/2 winner in their first meeting at Dutch.Things looked rather dire for the Bears in the first game, with the Streaks exploding for a 1,132 total.

Sophomore Bethany Jaquith rolled 10 strikes to start the game and finished with a 289. She rolled a 662 series.

“I talk to our guys all the time about it; when you shoot 1,100 or someone shoots it at you, all you can do is shake their hand,” said Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko, whose team had a solid 997 in the first game. “That’s just unbelievable bowling. You can’t play defense. You just hope to get back and try to get them the next game, and we did.”

That second-game comeback was a 1,042-979 win that cut the Streaks’ overall lead to 72 pins. Sophomore Ella Eberle led Elizabethtown with a 232 in that game and senior Zach Wentzel had a 225.

Township reestablished itself in Game 3 and went on for a 980-916 win and the 5-2 final score.

“There’s a big difference between a 7-0 beating and 5-2,” Telenko said. “5-2 you only lose three points in the standings; 7-0 is a lot different.”

Wentzel led the Bears with a 646 series, Eberle had a 623 and freshman Mason Moore a 602.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Manheim Township has been surging.

“I’m really pleased with all of them,” Schulz said of his bowlers. “We’ve been sharing the wealth.”

“We’re just going to bowl our hearts out the rest of the season and give it our all, and we’ll see where it goes,” Broich said.

Senior Nick Tomlinson added a 627 series for the Streaks.

Earlier in the week, defending league champion Hempfield pulled even with Township with a 5-2 win on Monday, led by league average leader Priest McKenzie’s 747 series. And Elizabethtown added a little clarity to Section Two with a 7-0 rout of third-place Ephrata (28-21) by almost 500 pins. All five Bears rolled over 600 series, led by Wentzel’s 699.

On Tuesday, Penn Manor maintained its lead in Section One by outlasting McCaskey 5-2, led by Josh Stock’s 761 series, which is third-best in the league this season.

And Wednesday, Manheim Central (40-9) and Lampeter-Strasburg (35-7) each won 7-0 as they continue to battle for the Section Three lead.