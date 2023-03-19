They may not be a Cinderella story, but a state championship for the Manheim Township bowling team certainly wasn’t expected.

The Blue Streaks weren’t even in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs last month, having finished third in Section One. But after Saturday’s action at the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships at Erie’s Eastway Lanes, they now own a state title.

“We were third in our L-L League section, yet won states, in part, because, as a team that routinely depends on finesse, we are always reading subtle changes in the easier lane conditions,” Manheim Township coach Steve Schulz said in an email. “That trained us for the more challenging postseason conditions we faced today that (assistant) Coach George Tomlinson helped the team navigate.”

In addition to Township’s crown, the Penn Manor girls team finished second after placing third a year ago.

Township reached states by being one of the top six in the Eastern regional, qualifying fourth. They lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Central York, which missed out on the state stepladder final by six pins.

The Streaks were third in qualifying Saturday with 3,821 pins, and took on Truman in the quarterfinal match, winning 2-0, and they won by the same score against No. 2 qualifier Daniel Boone (3,857) in the semifinal.

Then it was on to the final against Butler, which qualified first with 3,917 pins. Township took that one 2-1.