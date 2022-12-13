Lacey Slaymaker has been dealing with torn ligaments in her shoulder this season. Maybe other bowlers will wish they had the same ailment.

The Penn Manor senior rolled a 738 series Tuesday, powering the Comets to a 5-2 win over Hempfield in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One match at Leisure Lanes.

“I have a shoulder injury, so I’m trying to figure that out,” Slaymaker said. “I guess I have it figured out now.”

“She bowls a lot. She’s been used to bowling with some nicks and bruises and bumps. And she’s mentally tough,” Penn Manor assistant coach Brian Warfel said. “She’ll get going when she has to get going and she doesn’t flinch. She’s a solid, solid bowler.”

The match featured last year’s league tournament finalists. Hempfield finished first in the section a year ago and Penn Manor second. And the Comets came into the match this year with an 11-3 record; the Black Knights 10-4.

So, in the early going at least, Tuesday’s match shaped up as a pretty big one.

“I was kind of worried at first, because we’re both really good teams,” Slaymaker said after the match. “I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to go, but we pulled through.”

The first game, however, was hardly an indication of how things were going to go. Hempfield, led by Priest McKenzie’s 269, piled up 1,093 pins and won by 61.

Slaymaker, who came in with a 224 average after six games, had a pedestrian 202 in that one, though the team actually bettered its early-season average of 980 per game, with 1,032. Chris Hull led the way in that one with a 224.

Things definitely looked different after that.

“When you see the bowlers from Penn Manor and Hempfield and you see the revs they have on the ball and they start spreading the oil, usually the first game is good for everyone,” Hempfield coach Tom Degnan said. “The second game, you can probably carry on the same line. The third game, you have to make all the adjustments. If you can’t make the adjustments because the oil changed, you’re going to lose.”

Bogged down in the fourth frame with three splits in Game Two, the Black Knights (12-9) could only muster an 889 total, well below the 1,061 they were averaging coming into Tuesday. Led by Slaymaker’s 290, Penn Manor (16-5) totaled 1,024 and built a 124-pin advantage in total pins heading into the third game.

It appeared early in the last game that the Comets might have to hang on just to win total. After the seventh frame, that seemed less likely as they only trailed 639-593. Then a barrage of strikes by both Hull, who rolled a 227, and Slaymaker, with a 246, helped Penn Manor finish with a flurry to win the game 1,018-977 and take the match 5-2.

“Our approach was just basically to try to not bowl outside of ourselves,” Warfel said. “We just tried to stay within ourselves and what was going to happen, would happen. And obviously, we bowled a lot better than what we thought we were going to bowl, but we have the potential on our team to do that.”

Hull finished with a 645 series for Penn Manor wile McKenzie had a 670 and Xander Green a 656 for Hempfield.

800 series

Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson rolled games a 257, 289 and 257 for an 803 series Tuesday in the Blue Streaks’ 7-0 win over Cedar Crest.