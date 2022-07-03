Elizabethtown’s bowling team had a pretty good high school season in the winter. Hempfield’s Priest McKenzie did pretty well too, as just a freshman.

They added to their high school accomplishments when they competed in the United States High School Bowling Foundation’s national championships June 18-20 at Louisville, Kentucky.

The Bears had the best team finish for the L-L representatives, taking sixth in the boys team competition. They totaled 5,278 pins after qualifying and three survivor rounds, 64 behind fellow District Three competitor Mechanicsburg. They were two of the seven Pennsylvania boys teams at the tournament.

“Obviously, it was very emotional for the kids,” said Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko. “We walked from the alley to our hotel and talked as a team, and I let them know how proud I was. I told them, ‘There were only 52 teams invited and out of that, you were sixth.’ They were proud of the accomplishments. It was a good experience and they had a great time.”

The team consisted of Telenko’s daughter Alaina, Derek Deardorff, Daniel Eberle, Zach Wentzel, Ayden Pope, Connor Alleman, Eric Barnes and Hannah Griffie.

Hempfield finished 38th out of 51 teams.

M.P. Harlem from Illinois was the winner, finishing second with 5,494 pins in qualifying and then winning in the rolloff among the top four teams.

McKenzie finished 28th out of 356 bowlers in the boys competition. Cuts were made after the first four games, and he made it to the next-to-last round, after which the top 20 moved on. He totaled 1,481 pins in seven games.

“I bowled pretty well, though there was not really a phenomenal game,” he said. “It was always a decent game and it kept me in the running. ... It was a decently hard shot, so I think I deserved where I got.”

“Priest was averaging around 233 per game before a back pain surfaced which created one low game,” said Hempfield coach Tom Degnan. “This one low game was the sole reason that he did not finish in the top 10. ... Priest has had a great start in his freshman year.”

“It was a great time,” said McKenzie, who admitted winning was his goal heading into the tournament. “Being able to say I placed well at nationals, you obviously know what you’re doing. It’s good to know all the hard work is paying off.”

Pope, Wentzel, Hempfield’s Xander Green and Eberle advanced to round one after the qualifying session, with Pope finishing 84th, Wentzel 96th, Green 155th and Eberle 168th.

Kian Pryor of North Bend High School in Oregon was the boys champion. Blayze Denny of Spring Grove was the top Pennsylvania finisher, in 14th place.

Griffie was the top local finisher for the girls, placing 33rd out of 258 bowlers. She totaled 1,152 through six games and was just nine away from advancing to round three.

Also advancing to the second round was Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker, who had 1,119 pins to place 51st, and Warwick’s Taylor Miller, who totaled 1,111 pins for 54th. Miller placed second at the Pennsylvania championships.

Elizabethtown’s Gabrielle Eberle reached the first round and finished 83rd while Penn Manor’s Kayle Wasche was 100th, Telenko was 109th and Penn Manor’s Willow Hee was 121st.

Jayden Hauck of Hammond Magnet High School in Louisiana was the girls champion. The top Pennsylvania finisher was Ariana Woodcock of Shikellamy.

In the girls team competition, Penn Manor was the lone L-L participant. The Comets didn’t advance beyond the first round and finished 27th out of 33 teams.

M.P. Harlem also won the girls team title and Shikellamy was the top Pennsylvania finisher in sixth.