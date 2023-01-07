The last four weeks of the Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling season should prove to be rather entertaining.

The top two sections each have three teams with five or fewer points separating them in the battle for first place. And in Section Three, two points separate the top two teams, and a third remains in contention.

Here’s a look at each of those sections, along with a few highlights.

Section One

Defending section and league champion Hempfield finds itself in third place. The Black Knights (24-18) are five points behind Penn Manor, which was runner-up in the section and league last season.

But in between the two sits Manheim Township (27-15). All three teams have to meet at least once yet, including the Blue Streaks taking on Hempfield in the first of their two matches Monday at Leisure Lanes.

Several other teams can still throw a wrench into the battle for first. One Section Two team already did that as Conestoga Valley (13-29) was a 4-3 winner Friday over the Comets. Township also has a key crossover match Wednesday at Dutch Lanes against Elizabethtown.

Of course, the wrench can work both ways, with McCaskey pulling off a stunning 7-0 win over Section Two leader Warwick on Tuesday. The teams combined for a totaling of 6,170 pins, led by McCaskey’s Julee Getz, who rolled a 685 and was one of three Tornados with 600-plus series. Getz could meet Warwick’s Taylor Miller, who rolled a 658 in that match, in the L-L girls final.

McCaskey isn’t exactly out of the section picture, either, with a 21-21 record.

Section Two

Despite the 7-0 setback against McCaskey, Warwick (27 1/2-14 1/2) remains in the section race, four points behind Elizabethtown. Those team have their second section meeting Jan. 17 at Clearview Lanes – the first match on Dec. 21 was an exciting 4 1/2-2 1/2 win for the Warriors.

But first, the Bears (31 1/2-10 1/2) get to take on runner-up Ephrata (28-14) Monday at Clearview. They’ll also meet Jan. 27 at Dutch.

While it doesn’t appear a fourth team will be pushing the top three – the way McCaskey could in One – the leaders will have to take notice of CV after the Buckskins’ win over Penn Manor. Ryan Muckle led CV with a 631 series in that match.

Section Three

Manheim Central (33-9) and Lampeter-Strasburg (28-7) look to be poised for a fight to the finish. However, Manheim Central has already defeated the Pioneers 7-0 on Dec. 15 – by a dominating 413 pins – and had a crossover match with Columbia, which has a league-best 38-4 record. The Tide was a 5-2 winner in that meeting.

L-S hosts the Barons Jan. 26 at Rocky Springs Lanes, followed by Columbia Jan. 30 – which will go a long way in deciding the section.

Lurking not too far back is Garden Spot (19-16). The Spartans’ 7-0 loss to L-S Dec. 12 doesn’t indicate they’ll be in the hunt, but led by Gavin Courtney, who has the top average of 222 in Sections Three-Four, they can’t be taken lightly. They matched Central by winning a game against Columbia on Wednesday for two of the Tide’s four points lost. Courtney had a 635 series in that match, then really busted out with a 748 Tuesday in a 7-0 win over Northern Lebanon.

Other notes

— As mentioned in an earlier notebook, there were a couple of interesting non-league matches this week. That included Thursday, when Elizabethtown blew past defending state champion Central York 7-0, winning by over 400 pins (3,048-2,635). Friday, Hempfield was a 7-0 winner over Manheim Central, also by over 400 pins (2,899-2,473), giving an indication that the top two sections will again be the main contenders for a league title.

— Hempfield, which includes a 7-0 loss to Elizabethtown on its resume, avoided falling too far behind in Section One with its 5-2 win over Ephrata on Tuesday. However, the Black Knights had to be relieved with that result after taking total by just 35 pins. The Knights might also be a bit perplexed by their 24-18 record, despite leading the league with 1,018 pins per game.

— Among high series this week were 700s by – in addition to Garden Spot’s Courtney – Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel (726) and Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson (715).

— Hempfield’s Priest McKenzie holds the league-high average of 224, with Tomlinson and Courtney each at 222, according to the leaguesecretary.com website. Hempfield’s Xander Green and Warwick’s Miller are each at 220. Also among the girls, Getz is at 218 and Penn Manor’s Lacey Slaymaker is at 212.