In one manner, improving from last year will be very difficult for at least one Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling team this season.

After all, Elizabethtown rolled a 3,617 series in a match in January to set a Pennsylvania high school record.

That helped the Bears coast to the Section Two title.

But their team success was limited from there, as Section One champion Hempfield went on to take the league tournament title, reach the Eastern Regional semifinals and make the quarterfinals at the Pennsylvania State High School Championships.

Penn Manor, which was runner-up to Hempfield in both the section and league, also had postseason success, taking the Eastern Regional girls title and placing third at states.

And individually, Warwick’s Taylor Miller had the best performance for returning L-L players, placing second in the state tournament, also a feat that could be hard to top this season.

Those are some of the story lines to watch for the 2022-23 L-L bowling season, which begins Monday.

Let’s try it again

Even if the entire team was back for Elizabethtown, it would be a tall order to match that special series. As head coach Frank Telenko pointed out, 14 seniors are gone from that team, which boasted of four of the section’s five all-stars.

Two do return from the lineup that day in senior Zach Wentzel and junior Derek Deardorff, both all-stars. Wentzel (221 average) rolled a 673 series and went on to win the L-L tournament title. Deardorff (220) had an outstanding 822 in the record-setting match. Filling in the rest will take some doing.

“We are looking to rebuild the program and stay competitive atop the section and league elite,” Telenko said in an email. “We’ll have our work cut out for us, but the Bears are up for the challenge!”

For Hempfield, repeating last year’s success looks more likely.

“Our outlook is to defend our titles, as well as going for the state title,” said Black Knights coach Tom Degnan. “We have a good turnout to fill our two open spots on the varsity.”

Back for Hempfield are senior Xander Green (215 average, reached L-L stepladder finals), junior Derick Keller (220, Eastern Regional first-round qualifier) and sophomore Priest McKenzie (224, third in the District Three tournament). Green and Keller each rolled 300 games last season.

The scenario is a bit different for Penn Manor’s girls, with the L-L having boys and girls competing on one team during the regular season. Girls returning from the Regional-winning team include senior Lacey Slaymaker, who got to the third round of the L-L stepladder finals but is battling a shoulder issue this year, and junior Eva Brubaker (209 average), who were each in the top six at the L-L girls tournament, and junior Corinne Smith.

Battling it out

While Elizabethtown had the league’s best overall record at 79-12, and easily won Section Two by 14 points, Hempfield (72-19) won Section One by a tighter five-point edge over Penn Manor. Those two met in the L-L tournament final, with the Knights winning 2-1, taking the third game by just nine pins.

They’ll meet Dec. 13 and Jan. 17, both at Leisure Lanes.

A possible Section One wild card? McCaskey, which was winless two years ago and 2467 last year, returns its top six bowlers. That includes Julee Getz (206), who was third in the L-L tournament.

But the closest section race last year was in Three, where Cocalico edged out Manheim Central by a point. The Eagles, under first-year coach Rob Vital, brother to twins Neal Vital of Warwick and Chris at Penn Manor, have four seniors back, led by section MVP Jared Ferguson (207 average). Central has a strong returning core, according to coach Alan Sides, including last year’s top three bowlers in seniors Ethan Howard (182) and Jesse Hurst (181), both section all-stars last year, and junior Landen Statts (179).

Cocalico hosts Central Dec. 13 at Dutch Lanes and they’re at Cain’s Lanes Jan. 19.

Northern Lebanon’s grip on Section Four was much more tenuous last year than in previous years. The Vikings (58-19) lost L-L girls champion Aliza Shirk, among others. Columbia, which finished five points back a year ago, lost it’s top bowler too, but returns juniors Derick Kinser (189), who was a Section Four all-star, and Rory Bender, who had the section’s high series, a 743.

Top returning performers

Miller joined Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III, who graduated, in advancing the furthest for L-L bowlers last year. In addition to her second-place finish at states, she was an Eastern Regional quarterfinalist and finished third at districts.

Other top performers returning include: Elizabethtown sophomore Ella Eberle — Eastern Regional first-round qualifier.

Manheim Township senior Nick Tomlinson — second in L-L and District Three quarterfinalist, 215 average.

Manheim Township senior David Broich — reached round three of L-L tournament, 199 average.

Some other names to look for this season include: Manheim Township sophomore Logan Wenger — 200 average.

Ephrata junior Tanner Murray— 210.

Ephrata senior Nathan Barnica — 208.

Conestoga Valley junior Ryan Muckle — 202.

Lampeter-Strasburg junior Nick Bukowski — Section Three all-star, 187.

Garden Spot freshman Gavin Courtney — averages 215 in a junior league.

Mark your calendar

Here are some important dates for the 2022-23 season: Icebreaker Classic: Dec. 10 at Dutch Lanes.

SnowRoller Showdown: Dec. 17 at Leisure Lanes.

Baker Tournament: Jan. 14 at Leisure Lanes.

L-L League team championships: Feb. 14 at Rocky Springs.

L-L girls championships: Feb. 16 at Palmyra Bowling Center.

L-L boys championships: Feb. 17 at Leisure Lanes.

District Three Champion-ships: Feb. 25 at Clearview Lanes.

Eastern Regional Champion-ships: March 3-4 at Leisure and Dutch Lanes.

Pennsylvania State High School Championships: March 17-18 at Eastway Lanes, Erie.