Just a week into the Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling season, a surprise team was emerging.

Now as we’ve reached the holiday break, that team – Columbia – can’t be considered a surprise anymore. But the Crimson Tide’s 33-2 record and commanding Section Four lead might be unexpected.

Columbia has already disposed of perennial section favorite Northern Lebanon (12-9) in impressive 7-0 fashion – more impressive when figuring in the 400-plus pin advantage.

Also impressive, the Tide, as noted after the first week’s action, have a 5-2 crossover win against Section Three Manheim Central, along with 7-0 against Elco, also from Section Three.

Led by Derick Kinser, with a 205 average, and Dominic Lenhart, with a 202, Columbia also currently boasts the top game average in both Sections Three and Four at 909. Next-closest are the Barons at 882.

The Tide also have recorded the two sections’ top game (1,014) and series (2,846).

Section battles

While Columbia has early control in Section Four with a seven-point advantage, Penn Manor is in nearly as comfortable shape in Section One.

The Dec. 13 matchup with Hempfield seemed to be a vital one, but in the meantime, the defending league-champion Knights (19-16) have stumbled and Manheim Township (20-15) has moved ahead of them.

The Comets, at 19-9, grasped a 5-2 win in the match with the Knights, who were then swept by Elizabethtown in a Section One-Two crossover.

Manheim Township, which was 5-9 after matches against Section Two Warwick and Ephrata, has had mostly close matches (three by 4-3 scores) in building its winning record.

Section Two teams have had their share of success so far against One, including E-town’s 7-0 win over Hempfield – which was a battle of heavyweights that included the Bears winning 3,263-3,109, three bowlers rolling 700s and eight rolling at least 600. But that trend hasn’t really given any Section Two team an advantage, such as the one the Bears built last season in starting 28-0.

It’s currently a three-team race in Two, with Warwick (27 1/2-7 1/2), which won a gut-wrenching 4 1/2-2 1/2 match against E-town on Wednesday, holding a 1 1/2-point lead over Ephrata. Elizabethtown is another 1 1/2 behind the Mounts.

With defending Section Three champion Cocalico fading, at 13-15, Manheim Central, last year’s runner-up, looked poised to take control of the section. But instead, Lampeter-Strasburg grabbed the early lead, starting 14-0, before the Barons brought the Pioneers back to earth with a 7-0 win on Dec. 15. The teams are now basically tied. With a different number of matches bowled, L-S (21-7) holds a slim percentage-point lead on Central (26-9).

Top performers

Here are some of the top performances so far:

Section One — Nick Tomlinson (Manheim Township) had a league-best 803 series on Dec. 13, which included a 289 game, and has a 219 average; Priest McKenzie (Hempfield) has a league-high 228 average, rolled the league’s only 300 game and has a 778 series; Lacey Slaymaker (Penn Manor) with a 226 average, 290 game and 738 series; Xander Green (Hempfield), 225 average; Julee Getz (McCaskey), 216 average, 708 series and 268 game; and Derick Keller (Hempfield), 211 average.

Section Two — Taylor Miller (Warwick), 220 average; Zach Wentzel (Elizabethtown), 215 average and 738 series; Nathan Barnica (Ephrata), 215 average and 279 game; Ella Eberle (Elizabethtown), 212 average and 267 game.

Section Three — Gavin Courtney (Garden Spot), 216 average and 690 series; Aston Fritz (Manheim Central), 208 average and 256 game; Jarad Ferguson (Cocalico), 207 average and 266 game.

Section Four — Kinser and Lenhart (683 series) of Columbia, mentioned earlier; Charlie Albright (Northern Lebanon), 203 average.

Back in action

The league schedule will resume Jan. 3 with five matches. Some of the biggest during that re-start week will be a bit under the radar.

Jan. 3 — Section One Hempfield takes on Section Two Ephrata at Dutch Lanes. Both will be trying to keep the two teams above them in range in their respective sections.

Jan. 4 — Section Three Lampeter-Strasburg is at Palmyra Bowling Center to take on Section Four Northern Lebanon. Both will also be trying to stay close to the top in their sections.

Jan. 5 — Section Two Elizabethtown will host Central York at Clearview Lanes. Why is this one significant? The Panthers, from the upstart York County League, are the defending state boys champions, so the Bears will surely be tested.

Jan. 6 — Hempfield is at Cain’s Lanes to meet Section Three Manheim Central. With it being a Section One vs. Section Three matchup, it won’t count in the section standings, but will be a good barometer for the Barons.