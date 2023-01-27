The bowling scores were pretty impressive — especially for a pair of Section Three teams.

Lampeter-Strasburg rolled over 900 each game, including 1,000 in the third, and took a 5-2 win over Manheim Central in Lancaster-Lebanon League action Thursday at Rocky Springs Lanes.

The matchup was for the top spot in section, with the Pioneers (57-13) coming in with a five-point advantage. After the Barons (49-21) pulled out a win in Game 1 and had a lead in much of Game 2, it appeared the section race would get much tighter, and a Central sweep would have meant a change in the leader. The Barons won 7-0 in the teams’ first meeting in December.

It wasn’t the same result Thursday.

“This was to see who was going to take over first, and we are holding onto it still,” said the Pioneers’ Ethan Snyder, who led all bowlers with a 650 series. “We’ve just got to keep strong, keep pushing. We can’t let up on anybody.”

Instead, L-S now has an eight-point lead with two matches remaining.

After several opens in the 10th of the first game enabled Central to pull out a 965-956 win in Game 1, L-S erased a 751-746 deficit going into the 10th of the second game, winning 922-894.

“I just told them I was just very proud of the way they hung in there. The start of that second game, we got behind a little bit and they just kind of hung in there,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Achille said. “We just kept creeping back into it, and we got to the seventh, eighth, ninth, we were almost even, and we just had a good 10th frame.”

The Pioneers were a strike machine to start Game 3, with 12 straight to open. Snyder and his teammates all struggled at the finish, but totaled 1,000 to win by 82, with Snyder rolling a 224.

Thursday’s win could be attributed to a couple of things.

“In my mind, all our momentum changed in that third game at Dutch last week,” Achille said. “Garden Spot was beating us 4-0 and we came out and shot 1,148. ... We were down 171 pins total and we got the pin count, too. We walked out of there like we won the match and it carried over to our last match and I think it carried into today.”

“This was my best series this season,” Snyder said. “At practice last night, I shot a 724 series. ... I got a new ball. Ever since I pulled it out of the box, I’ve been shooting a 200 average.”

Nick Bukowski followed Snyder with a 587 series.

Meanwhile, the Barons could hardly hang their heads after totaling 2,777 pins in the three games.

“We bowled better than I thought we were going to coming here. We always seem to struggle a little bit at Rocky,” said assistant coach Todd Steffy, subbing for head coach Alan Sides, who had a work conflict.

“I wouldn’t have expected any less though,” Steffy said of the battle. “I knew it was two good teams coming together. ... Congratulations to L-S, for sure. It was a duel.”

Ethan Howard led Central with a 603 series, Jesse Hurst had a 572 and Landen Statts a 567.

The Pioneers finish with Columbia (57-6) in a battle of section leaders Monday — the Tide have already clinched the Section Four crown — and Elco (12-51) while the Barons have Elco and third-place Garden Spot (44-26).