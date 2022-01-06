Two of the top bowling teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League met Wednesday in what promised to be a battle.

It turned out to be just that as Ephrata hosted Warwick at Dutch Lanes, with the Mountaineers posting some of the season’s best marks in a 5-2 Section Two victory.

Tanner Murray was the spark in the first game, rolling a 280 as Ephrata totaled 1,186 pins, second on the season to Penn Manor’s 1,198. The Mountaineers (23-5) won by 173 pins, then held on to win 1,040-1,020 in Game 2. Andrew Barnica struck out in the 10th to secure the victory.

“The entire team bowled really well that first game with only one missed spare for the entire game,” said Ephrata coach Troy DeWald in an email. “Spare-shooting and a hot start was the difference in the first two games. We were very good today and it made a huge difference.”

Murray went on to roll 16 consecutive strikes during the first two games and finished with a 657 series, which was matched by teammate Mason Diehl. Andrew Barnica (637) and Nathan Barnica (616) helped give the Mountaineers a 3,128 series, which is the third best so far this season.

Warwick (21-7) came back to take the third game 1,019902 and posted a solid 3,052 series. The Warriors were led by Matt Geib with a 652 series, with Robert Speer (625) and Taylor Miller (623) also over 600.

While it was a key match in Section Two, both teams are still looking up at unbeaten Elizabethtown, which is 210. The Bears are at Warwick (Dutch) on Friday and host Ephrata (Clearview Lanes) the following Friday.

“Overall, it was a very good match between two very closely paired teams,” said DeWald. “I expect the same tough match from Warwick the next time we face them later in the year.”

Cocalico 7, Garden Spot 0: Also at Dutch Lanes, the Eagles got a key Section Three victory to take over first place. Jared Ferguson led Cocalico (21-7) with a 699 series while Cristofer Torres had a 540 for the Spartans (14-7).