It was something Neal Vital would have rather not gone through.

But all things considered, it turned out about as well as could be expected.

Vital, the Warwick bowling coach and a Pennsylvania USBC State Hall of Fame inductee, has been home for about a month and a half after undergoing a stem cell transplant to combat his bone marrow cancer — primary myelofibrosis.

“The fact that I got through it and I feel pretty good,” Vital said Friday of his overall reaction to what he went through, a day after the left-handed bowler rolled several practice games as he works toward returning to his bowling league. “There’s no indication yet from the doctor that we’re looking at an end game.”

Vital has been dealing with the cancer for several years, with transfusions offsetting his low blood counts and the accompanying weakness.

Then came the option of the stem cell transplant, and it made sense to proceed.

While the procedure didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts — it had to be pushed back two weeks in April after he contracted COVID-19 — the rest has gone pretty much as planned.

Vital arrived at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York on April 20. That number was a recurring theme: He left the hospital to go to a transplant rehab facility on May 20; returned to the hospital with a stomach disorder on June 20 (a fairly common ailment during recovery); and then came home to Lancaster County on July 20.

When he first got to the hospital, within a half-hour, a port was placed in his body — “the efficiency of the whole process was beyond belief,” he said.

While the stem cell transplant is a major procedure, there isn’t an operation or much machinery involved.

Vital received blood from his daughter, Carrie, through the port on April 26. It took two hours, very much like the transfusions he had previously been receiving — but without a needle.

After the transfusion, Vital began having chemotherapy, something he said was awful. The only machine was the one for radiation treatments, which did not give him pain at the time, he said, “but they said it will hit you in a few days.”

And it most certainly did.

But the chemo and radiation, which kept his system from attacking the new blood in his body, worked, allowing the new blood to get into the bone marrow.

From there, it was a slow, steady process of building his strength and feeling better. It took two months for him just to be able to walk around the block.

When he left the hospital, the 6-foot-1 Vital weighed a mere 143 pounds. That obviously meant returning to the lanes wouldn’t be easy as he tried to re-gain his form and balance.

“I started real cautious; a couple-step approach,” he said. “By the end of that first two-game session two weeks ago, I was able to take my regular slide and not think I was going to fall over.”

His appetite was obviously lacking for quite some time, but has started to return — he did say a curious byproduct is that some foods now taste differently — and he gradually is adding weight.

Several trips to the bowling alley showed he still has a way to go and he found a couple rounds of golf didn’t go too well as he developed a shoulder issue.

But none of that is surprising, given what he has been through.

And he’s not completely out of the woods, still needing to visit Sloan Kettering once a month. He will eventually start going to a local doctor.

While a lot of his blood counts are good, some aren’t.

“I was (in New York) on Wednesday and I didn’t get real direct, though I wanted to. I wanted to say, ‘When are we going to start seeing some of these things move?’ ” Vital said. “I don’t want to get a little rambunctious and make him think that I’m getting impatient and that I don’t know about the progress.”

While he was obviously not feeling great through most of his recovery, Vital did note that almost every visit to the doctor yielded something that did make him feel good: a response of, “you’re doing really good.”

In addition to working his way back into condition for his bowling league, Vital is already pushing and prodding his Warwick High School bowlers for the upcoming season, which begins in December. And he also has a lofty goal of competing in the state senior bowling championships in November.

If he’s able to do those things, he couldn’t ask for much more.