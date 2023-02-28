• Most Valuable Player: Zach Wentzel, Elizabethtown.

• Coach of the Year: John Achille, Lampeter-Strasburg.

• Section One MVP: Priest McKenzie, Hempfield.

• Section Two MVP: Zach Wentzel, Elizabethtown.

• Section Three MVP: Gavin Courtney, Garden Spot.

• Section Four MVP: Dominic Lenhart, Columbia.

SECTION ALL-STARS (top five averages)

Section One: Priest McKenzie, Hempfield, 223.95; Nick Tomlinson, Manheim Township, 218.00; Julee Getz, McCaskey, 217.62; Josh Stock, Penn Manor, 217.56; Xander Green, Hempfield, 215.00.

Section Two: Zach Wentzel, Elizabethtown, 220.64; Taylor Miller, Warwick, 217.10; Nathan Barnica, Ephrata, 212.62; Ryan Muckle, Conestoga Valley, 208.87; Mason Moore, Elizabethtown, 207.76.

Section Three: Gavin Courtney, Garden Spot, 222.19; Morgan Kline, Elco, 209.24; Jared Ferguson, Cocalico, 204.19; Hunter Heinsey, Elco, 201.54; Ethan Snyder, Lampeter-Strasburg, 199.94.

Section Four: Dominic Lenhart, Columbia, 211.09; Charlie Albright, Northern Lebanon, 206.85; Derick Kinser, Columbia, 204.53; Rory Bender, Columbia, 186.00; Abraham Santiago, Lancaster Catholic, 181.44.

SECTION SUPERLATIVES

Section One

• Team champion: Hempfield.

• High average: Priest McKenzie, 223.95.

• High series: Nick Tomlinson, 803.

• High game: Josh Stock, Priest McKenzie, 300.

Section Two

• Team champion: Ephrata.

• High average: Zach Wentzel, 220.64.

• High series: Jacob Buckwalter, Ephrata, 722 (Zach Wentzel, 749).

• High game: Mason Moore, 279 (Zach Wentzel, 280).

Section Three

• Team champion: Lampeter-Strasburg.

• High average: Gavin Courtney, 222.19.

• High series: Nick Bukowski, Lampeter-Strasburg, 708 (Gavin Courtney 748).

• High game: Jared Ferguson, 266 (Gavin Courtney, 278).

Section Four

• Team champion: Columbia.

• High average: Dominic Lenhart, 211.89.

• High series: Derick Kinser, 683 (Dominic Lenhart, 694).

• High game: Charlie Albright, 259 (Dominic Lenhart, 289).

(Must have bowled in two-thirds of league games: 26 in One and Two; 24 in Three; 22 in Four.)