They came out of the blue.

That is one take on the Manheim Township bowling team, which won the state boys title March 18.

The Blue Streaks didn’t even qualify for the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs this season, finishing third in a rough-and-tumble Section One.

But with a 56-35 record, the Streaks did reach the Eastern Regional Bowling Championships. There, they were fourth in qualifying, which earned them a spot in the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships in Erie. They got as far as the semifinals at the regional.

At states, Township was third out of four teams that advanced out of qualifying to the stepladder finals, then won its first two matches 2-0. That put the Streaks in the final, where they earned a thrilling 2-1 win over Butler, with senior Nick Tomlinson getting a clinching spare in the 172-153 win in the third game.

“Our good performance in the regular season blossomed into undisputed excellence in the postseason,” Township coach Steve Schulz said in a recent email. “Each bowler persevered through disappointing shots or tenacious single pin leaves to throw the best shots to strike again.”

The L-L League’s performances at the state level have been rather prolific in the past, but this year, it was limited to the team competition. The Streaks were joined in gaining the finals by Penn Manor’s girls. The Comets were there for the second straight year, after placing third a year ago. They did one better this year, finishing second after falling to nemesis Shikellamy 2-1 in the final.

Penn Manor and Shikellamy had also battled it out for the Eastern Regional title, with the teams 1-2 in qualifying at each tournament. That meant the Comets could watch the state quarterfinal match, which was won by Freeport, while Shikellamy, which had almost 250 pins more than the Comets in qualifying, watched both the quarterfinal and Penn Manor’s 2-0 win in the semifinal.

In the championship match, the Comets won the first game, got blown out in the second and led early in the third before falling 185-159.

Figuring out an individual to call the L-L’s top bowler this season isn’t easy. There were plenty of candidates leading up to states.

For one, Tomlinson won the L-L boys title, qualified for the state tournament and spearheaded the Blue Streaks’ state title.

For another, Warwick’s Taylor Miller won the District Three girls championship, and had a couple of second-place finishes. She finished behind Elco’s Morgan Kline in the L-L tournament and was runner-up to one of the Shikellamy bowlers in the Eastern Regional.

There was also Nathan Barnica, who helped Ephrata emerge from a Section Two race that was as riveting as Section One – especially since the two sections also had crossover matches – to win it. He was second to Tomlinson in the L-L tournament and joined Tomlinson as the only other L-L boys qualifier at states.

There were certainly others of note. Joining Miller at states in the girls competition were Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker and Elizabethtown’s Ella Eberle. They both qualified in the top 12 at regionals, losing in the first round. Brubaker missed out on the stepladder finals at states by a mere 10 pins.

Elizabethtown’s Zach Wentzel wrapped up a solid career, placing second at the District Three Championships, after being first in qualifying, and reached the semifinal in the L-L tournament. There, he lost to Tomlinson after having won their matchup in the 2021-22 final.

Hempfield’s Derick Keller finished third at the district tournament, while, for the girls, Penn Manor’s Corinne Smith was fourth, Kline fifth and McCaskey’s Julee Getz sixth. Smith got the better of Kline, the L-L champion, with a 224-212 quarterfinal win.

At the L-L tournament, Wentzel was third, followed by teammates Derek Deardorff and Mason Moore. For the girls, Slaymaker was third, Getz fourth and Smith fifth.

Not surprisingly, the L-L’s top two sections garnered the bulk of the postseason accolades. But there was certainly some good bowling in the bottom two sections.

Foremost would be Columbia, which ended North-ern Lebanon’s six-year run in Section Four and had the league’s best record at 64-31 (.831 winning percentage). The Tide averaged 908 pins per game and got solid performances from Dominic Lenhart (211 average) and Derick Kinser (204).

Lampeter-Strasburg finished with the most wins, going 69-15 (.821, 909 average) and joined Columbia in taking over the top spot from perennial Section Three leader Cocalico, which had won the last six section titles. Manheim Central (6123) actually took the second spot. Neither of the top two teams had a 200 average bowler, but obviously had solid lineups.

Garden Spot’s Gavin Courtney had one of the league’s top averages at 222 while Elco, despite finishing last in Three, had the unusual distinction of having two 200 bowlers in Kline (209) and Hunter Heinsey (201). Jared Ferguson averaged 204 for Cocalico.

In Section Four, Charlie Albright averaged 206 for Northern Lebanon.

Hempfield’s Priest McKenzie led the league with a 224 average, including a 300, while Tomlinson had a league-best 803 series, with a 218 average.

Getz edged Miller for the best girls average, 217.62 to 217.10.