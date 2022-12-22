Warwick’s Taylor Miller decided try to something a little different prior to Wednesday’s match against Elizabethtown.

“I usually don’t stretch before I bowl, but I stretched before I bowled, and I felt really good coming in,” she said.

The exercise may not have led to her best series – she battled some split issues – but it probably helped the Warriors’ anchor come up big in the second and third games, giving Warwick a 4 1/2-2 1/2 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two match at Dutch Lanes.

The match featured the section’s top two teams, with the Warriors holding a one-game edge coming in. They’re now on top with a 27 1/2-7 1/2 record, with the Bears at 24 1/2-10 1/2.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match,” Miller said. “E-town is a very good team. We knew we were going to have to work hard, not miss many spares. We did miss a couple, but we made the majority, which is what ultimately got us the win.”

Warwick was in firm control of the first game, winning 1,032-935, with senior Robert Speer rolling a 268 and Miller, just a sophomore, a 232.

Game Two appeared to be totally in E-town’s control, leading 615-488 through seven frames. But the Warriors put together a run of nine straight strikes midway through the seventh to the ninth to get back in it, and Miller struck out to give them a 1,008-1,004 win. She finished with a 224, after splits in the first two frames.

“We always have an issue when we have to bowl where the lanes hook more than at Clearview (Elizabethtown’s home alley),” said Bears coach Frank Telenko. “You saw it took until after that first game until we made the adjustments we had to make. And then we came out the second game, we were leading the whole time, but we had a bad 10th frame. So we gave that one away.

“So I figured, OK, it was an even match, we could win the third one, I just didn’t know that we could win by as many pins as we needed (to win total).”

The third game went back and forth, with Warwick up early. E-town reversed that midway through and led by 82 pins after the eighth, making it apparent the Bears would win the game.

But total for the night was still very much in play.

After Bears cleanup Zach Wentzel finished, giving them a 40-pin lead, Miller bowled, having a strike in the ninth, with a chance to win total. Her first ball was in the pocket, but left the 10. That meant she needed to pick up the spare and then get a strike to tie the match, which she calmly did.

“Yeah, I knew I needed to put some type of score up there,” said Miller of her two big finishes. “So I was like, OK, and then I did, and I was like, oh my God, I can’t believe I just did that.”

Speer finished with the Warriors’ high series, a 678, with Miller rolling a 640, including a 184 in Game Three, with three splits.

“We tied total, the two heavyweights, and it turned out pretty much the way we thought,” said Warwick coach Neal Vital. “We would have loved to get a sweep and separate a little bit in the section, but sweeping a top team is not always something you do. So we’ll take the 4 1/2.”

E-town's Ella Eberle matched Speer for the match’s high series.

The teams will have a rematch Jan. 17 at Clearview Lanes.