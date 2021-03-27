Most Valuable Bowler: Darren Zombro III, Cedar Crest. (Also MVB for Section One.)
MVB Section Two: Andrew Barnica, Ephrata.
MVB Section Three: Tristan Current, Cocalico.MVB Section Four: Aliza Shirk, Northern Lebanon.
ALL-STAR TEAMS
(Top five; with average)
Section One
• Darren Zombro III (Cedar Crest), 233.50
• Drew Jaquith (Manheim Township), 212.83
• Nick Tomlinson (Manheim Township), 212.58
• Colin Topf (Manheim Township), 210.95
• Toby Zombro (Cedar Crest), 202.47
Section Two
• Andrew Barnica (Ephrata), 231.00
• Zach Deardorff (Elizabethtown), 214.52
• Tanner Murray (Ephrata), 212.83
• Ryan Muckle (Conestoga Valley), 212.50
• Alaina Telenko (Elizabethtown), 209.27
Section Three
• Tristan Current (Cocalico), 211.17
• Chris Quadrella (Cocalico), 208.67
• Owen Colby (Garden Spot), 195.62
• Hunter Heinsey (Elco), 195.54
• Alexis Miller (Cocalico), 192.25
Section Four
• Aliza Shirk (Northern Lebanon), 226.33
• Morgan Kline (Northern Lebanon), 221.92
• Dominic Lenhart (Columbia), 192.25
• Isabella Folts (Lancaster Catholic), 186.58
• Derick Kinser (Columbia), 173.33
SECTION HONORS
Section One
• Team champion: Penn Manor.
• High average: Darren Zombro III, 233.50.
• High series: Delaney Reitnauer (Penn Manor), 715 (D. Zombro, 773).
• High game: Tristan Evans (Hempfield), 279 (D, Zombro III, 299)
Section Two
• Team champion: Elizabethtown.
• High average: Barnica, 231.00.
• High series: Deardorff, 751 (Barnica, 757).
• High game: Daniel Eberle (Elizabethtown), 279 (Barnica, Deardorff, 280).
Section Three
• Team champion: Cocalico.
• High average: Current, 211.17.
• High series: Miller, 770.
• High game: Heinsey, 265 (Current, 278).
Section Four
• Team champion: Northern Lebanon.
• High average: Shirk, 226.33.
• High series: Kline, 794.
• High game: Lenhart, 259 (Kline, 278).
• Note: To qualify, bowlers must have competed in half of the league games, 12.