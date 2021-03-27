Bowling Logo

Most Valuable Bowler: Darren Zombro III, Cedar Crest. (Also MVB for Section One.)

MVB Section Two: Andrew Barnica, Ephrata.

MVB Section Three: Tristan Current, Cocalico.MVB Section Four: Aliza Shirk, Northern Lebanon.

ALL-STAR TEAMS

(Top five; with average)

Section One

• Darren Zombro III (Cedar Crest), 233.50

• Drew Jaquith (Manheim Township), 212.83

• Nick Tomlinson (Manheim Township), 212.58

• Colin Topf (Manheim Township), 210.95

• Toby Zombro (Cedar Crest), 202.47

Section Two

• Andrew Barnica (Ephrata), 231.00

• Zach Deardorff (Elizabethtown), 214.52

• Tanner Murray (Ephrata), 212.83

• Ryan Muckle (Conestoga Valley), 212.50

• Alaina Telenko (Elizabethtown), 209.27

Section Three

• Tristan Current (Cocalico), 211.17

• Chris Quadrella (Cocalico), 208.67

• Owen Colby (Garden Spot), 195.62

• Hunter Heinsey (Elco), 195.54

• Alexis Miller (Cocalico), 192.25

Section Four

• Aliza Shirk (Northern Lebanon), 226.33

• Morgan Kline (Northern Lebanon), 221.92

• Dominic Lenhart (Columbia), 192.25

• Isabella Folts (Lancaster Catholic), 186.58

• Derick Kinser (Columbia), 173.33

SECTION HONORS

Section One

• Team champion: Penn Manor.

• High average: Darren Zombro III, 233.50.

• High series: Delaney Reitnauer (Penn Manor), 715 (D. Zombro, 773).

• High game: Tristan Evans (Hempfield), 279 (D, Zombro III, 299)

Section Two

• Team champion: Elizabethtown.

• High average: Barnica, 231.00.

• High series: Deardorff, 751 (Barnica, 757).

• High game: Daniel Eberle (Elizabethtown), 279 (Barnica, Deardorff, 280).

Section Three

 Team champion: Cocalico.

• High average: Current, 211.17.

 High series: Miller, 770.

• High game: Heinsey, 265 (Current, 278).

Section Four

• Team champion: Northern Lebanon.

• High average: Shirk, 226.33.

• High series: Kline, 794.

• High game: Lenhart, 259 (Kline, 278).

• Note: To qualify, bowlers must have competed in half of the league games, 12.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next