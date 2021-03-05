Two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys bowling teams had reason to do at least a little celebrating Friday.

Elizabethtown and Cedar Crest posted numbers in qualifying at the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships at Leisure Lanes that were second- and third-best and would send them to the state tournament in two weeks.

But whether they’ll actually move on, or earn a regional title, won’t be determined until Saturday. That’s when teams from outside of District Three travel to Leisure Lanes and 222 Dutch Lanes to do their own qualifying, and could potentially bump the Bears and Falcons out of those spots.

“I’m very superstitious, so I’m not going to say we’re going to states until somebody tells me that (Saturday),” Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko said. “You coach them up all year for a position like this. We always have two goals: one is to win our section championship and we want to go to states.”

The unusual setup was prompted by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than have six teams move on to the Pennsylvania State High School Championships as in previous years, it’s only the three this year. Splitting the qualifying was done to limit the number of bowlers at each bowling alley.

In addition, the restrictions also prompted a switch from holding both the team and singles competitions on the same weekend. This year’s individual championships will be March 12-13.

“It’s relieving for the team,” said Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal, noting that his team had its ups and downs during the day, along with dealing with some injuries and COVID issues. “It’s exciting; exciting.”

Cedar Crest finished second in last year’s Eastern Regional and is the defending state champion after winning in 2019 and having last year’s tournament canceled due to the pandemic.

Exeter was the top boys team Friday with a total of 4,393 pins. Elizabethtown edged out Cedar Crest 4,186-4,194 for second. The next highest L-L finisher out of the 16 boys was Northern Lebanon in sixth with 4,057 pins.

“Nervous,” was Elizabethtown senior and co-captain Zach Deardorff’s reaction to the Bears’ situation. “We just wanted to come in and bowl our hearts out and do our best with what we had, and I felt we did that for the most part.”

“Let’s hope we move on to states,” said fellow senior and co-captain Eryn Moore. “I know this team has good chemistry, and we’ll do good things.”

Moore was one of numerous girls competing on the boys teams, but there was also a separate girls tournament, which was held at Dutch Lanes. Penn Manor was the only L-L team competing there, and the Comets didn’t qualify, finishing sixth out of eight teams.

Elizabethtown is a perennial contender for postseason honors and the Bears had extra motivation to get to states this year.

“After missing (advancing to states) by seven pins last year, today we just came in to do our best,” Moore said. “It’s my last time bowling; I wanted to have fun doing it.”

“I think that the two seniors (Deardorff and Moore) and the others that bowled last year, they were on a mission,” Telenko said. “And if we’re fortunate enough to make it, it’s going to be a good feeling.”

Among the top series for L-L bowlers during the three standard games (which were followed by six baker games) were Daniel Eberle (680) and Zach Wetzel (673) of Elizabethtown; Darren Zombro III (706) and Toby Zombro (620) of Cedar Crest; Morgan Kline (697) and Aliza Shirk (651) of Northern Lebanon; Lacey Slaymaker (649) and Derek Warfel (605) of Penn Manor; Robbie Jack (615) of Conestoga Valley; and Jared Ferguson (601) of Cocalico.

The top three girls teams Friday at Dutch Lanes were Governor Mifflin, which dominated with 4,089 pins, Exeter (3,569) and Muhlenberg (3,489).

Action is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 this afternoon, with the boys again at Leisure and the girls at Dutch Lanes. After today’s qualifying, the top three teams out of both days will bowl to determine the regional champion.