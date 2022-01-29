While the top bowling teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League have been having some expected success, some teams have been making unexpected in-roads of their own.

Making the biggest improvement from last year would have to be McCaskey. While the Red Tornado’s 22-48 record is not exactly glittering, it is when compared to 0-56 from a year ago, when a COVID-19 shortened season led to teams having section matches only.

Making that jump all the more impressive is that McCaskey is not only doing it against the biggest — and what normally are considered the best — teams in Section One, it has also bowled some powerhouses from Section Two.

In the last two weeks, the Red Tornado (34-50 overall) beat Cedar Crest, with reigning L-L MVP Darren Zombro III and 200-plus average bowler Connor Firestone, 5-2; won a game (5-2 loss) against defending L-L team champion Penn Manor; and posted 7-0 wins over Lebanon and York Tech (nonleague).

They could also have some say in who wins the Section One title, having a match against co-leader Hempfield on Monday — they won a game in a 5-2 loss in their first meeting. McCaskey also has a match with Warwick, which is still mathematically alive for the Section Two title.

Individually for the Tornado, Julee Getz rolled a 733 against Cedar Crest and 664 vs. the Comets, and is averaging 204. Cameron Getz is averaging 182 and Adam Petrosky 181.

Others making waves

While McCaskey’s improvement is most noteworthy, a couple of teams in Sections Three and Four have shown some unexpected prowess.

Columbia, which finished 7-21 a year ago, is the only team to win a game against section leader Northern Lebanon (49-14 Section Four and overall) and is 41-22 this year in Section Four, 43-27 overall. Dominic Lenhart leads the Tide with a 197 average.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Mennonite didn’t even field a team a year ago, but the Blazers (19-44 in Section Four and overall) have been able to win three matches outright, including a 7-0 win over Section Three Elco. Joey Carreras has the top average for Mennonite at 157.

And in Section Three, Lampeter-Strasburg, a pedestrian 10-46 last year, hasn’t quite matched Columbia’s turnaround, but has posted a 25-38 record. Including among its results is a 5-2 win over section leader Manheim Central and a 4-3 loss to Northern Lebanon. Nick Bukowski leads the Pioneers with a 185 average.

Teams to beat

Elizabethtown (64-6 in Section Two, 78-6 overall) couldn’t maintain it’s undefeated record and has lost one game in each of its last three matches. But the Bears are a near lock for the section title, which they could clinch Wednesday against Ephrata.

A 5-2 win against Section One co-leader Hempfield (51-19 Section One, 58-19) Friday could have been a precursor to an L-L team tournament title match, with the Bears the favorite when the tournament rolls around in just over two weeks — Feb. 15 at Cain’s Lanes.

Another indicator could come Feb. 9 when Elizabethtown takes on defending team champion and Section One co-leader Penn Manor (51-19, 51-19).

While Section One is all knotted up at the top, the same can be said of Section Three — almost. Manheim Central is 51-12 in the section (60-31 overall) while Cocalico is 50-13 (50-20).

Meanwhile, Section Four leader Northern Lebanon (49-41 in the section and overall) remains firmly in control and can clinch the section title Tuesday. That won’t be easy against Manheim Central in a battle of section leaders.

Watch out for them

Defending L-L MVP Darren Zombro III of Cedar Crest and defending league girls champion Aliza Shirk of Northern Lebanon, look like they’ll have stiff competition to repeat.

Zombro, with a 225 average in 30 games, currently trails Elizabethtown’s Ayden Pope, who has a 230 average (28 games).

Shirk has a solid 209 average, but Warwick’s Taylor Miller is having a marvelous freshman season and is averaging 217.

Among the other top averages are: Priest McKenzie, Hempfield, 223; Derek Deardorff, Elizabethtown, 221; Derick Keller, Hempfield, 220; Zach Wentzel, Elizabethtown, 219; Nick Tomlinson, Manheim Township, 216; Derick Warfel, Penn Manor, 215; Daniel Eberle, Elizabethtown, 214; Connor Firestone, Cedar Crest, 212; Xander Green, Hempfield, 212; Matt Geib, Warwick, 210; Tanner Murray, Ephrata, 210.

