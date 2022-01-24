After his team dropped the first game of Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One bowling showdown to Penn Manor, Hempfield sophomore Derick Keller knew there was plenty of match remaining.

Keller made the most of that time. He opened the second game with a spare, then finished with 11 straight strikes for a 290 game and his teammates caught fire as well.

The Black Knights roared back to win game two and kept it going throughout the third game to score a 5-2 win over the Comets.

“We did really well in the second and third games, the first we didn’t do bad either. We just got beat,” Keller said. “We told everybody to stay slow, stay focused. Take your time and make good shots.”

Behind Keller, Caleb Mertz’s 257 and a 246 from Priest McKensie, Hempfield squared the match at a game apiece and cut Penn Manor’s total pins lead to just 13.

On the heels of a 1,161-point middle set, the Knights rolled up 1,121 in the third to take the deciding game and overall pins with a program-best 3,372.

“It’s always a battle with Penn Manor,” Knights coach Tom Degnan said. “We were down 133 pins after the first game, so I said, ‘OK guys, what are you going to do?’

“Put it back on them and they start picking it up. As soon as the first person gets that triple, somebody else catches a triple, somebody will catch four, five, six — and then you are off to the races.”

Only a freshman, McKensie led the way with a 267 in the third set. Xander Green rolled a 247 and Keller a 222 to finish with a personal season-high series of 770. McKensie totaled a 749.

The trio combined to throw 26 strikes in the final game, including six in a row by McKensie, who also finished with four straight.

After Keller closed his second game with 11 consecutive strikes, he opened the third with three straight until back-to-back splits caught him. Impressively he rebounded in style with two strikes, a spark then closed out with four strikes in a row.

“I was frustrated because I was in the pocket all three games. I just came in a little high and got unlucky,” Keller said. “I got my head back in the game. I didn’t dwell on it. I knew I was having a good set, no matter what. I stayed in it for the team.”

The squads had entered the match at Leisure Lanes tied for first in the section with identical records and the victory improved Hempfield’s mark to 49-14, while the Comets dropped into second place at 46-19.

“Teams are going to be dialed into their own, just like one individual can carry a team,” Degnan said. “Whenever the other players look at that they want to step up their own game and participate in the win. As long as they are participating in the win, they feel a lot better and are going to do better.”

Penn Manor took the first set as led by Charlie Hull’s 269, all five players rolled at least a 233. Josh Stock and Zach Carroll notched 242 each, Eva Brubaker a 237 and Derek Warfel a 233.

Warfel helped keep the Comets close in the second with a 266 and closed with a 711 series. Stock caught everyone’s attention in the final game, opening with nine straight strikes. However, one pin robbed him of a shot at perfection to open the 10th frame, which he picked up and closed with a 278 and team-high 716 series.