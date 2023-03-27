When Neal Vital delivers his bowling ball, he pretty much knows what to expect.

When it comes to his health, he’s pretty much known what’s coming for about the last three years.

The Warwick coach, one of the top bowlers in Lancaster County and a Pennsylvania USBC State Hall of Fame inductee, is facing stem cell transplant surgery to combat his bone marrow cancer — primary myelofibrosis — in early April.

While Vital has a lot of control on the ball he rolls, which results in plenty of strikes, he’ll have far less control when the surgeons at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York operate on him.

“It’s a gamble,” Vital said of the surgery. “But I don’t know how long I will be this way if I don’t go through with it. And going through with it, and it works, gives me plenty of more years, and I don’t want to not give myself that chance.”

The word “cancer” can mean a lot of different prognoses. While his situation was slowly progressing in the wrong direction, he did know that the decision to finally have the surgery did not have to be an immediate one. The idea of surgery actually arose on Day 1 of his diagnosis.

That was in February 2020, when Vital and his Warwick High School bowling team were taking on Vital’s brother and fellow coach, Chris, and Penn Manor at Leisure Lanes. After the match, both Vitals went home feeling ill. Chris recovered quickly; Neal didn’t.

“I got sicker and sicker as two, three weeks went by,” Neal said. “We both finished the match with our coats on and our hoods up, shaking, thinking we both just caught something.

“He recovered in a day. And I, here we are.”

Eventually realizing it was more than a cold or flu, Vital went to the doctor. There had been signs — low blood counts — leading up to the situation, but they weren’t enough to foretell what was to come.

“There’s no really good explanation why in February 2020 I got super sick,” he said. “The reason I got super sick is because my blood counts had plummeted.”

His family doctor told him that, with his low blood counts, his condition was chronic, and he’d probably get sicker every time he caught something.

Vital saw an oncologist in Philadelphia, who told him about the possibility of surgery.

From there, the doctors advised monitoring the situation, with the possibility that perhaps nothing needed to be done for 10 years.

“But it really only took about a year and a half before I started needing blood transfusions because my hemoglobin dropped below their safe numbers,” Vital said.

Despite that, Vital continued coaching, bowling and golfing, even with diminished strength and stamina.

“Transfusion dependency is a factor in deciding whether to go through with the transplant,” said Vital, who’s had 16 transfusions since December 2020, including one on Tuesday, and blood tests every two weeks. “Long-term, it’s going to hurt your body.”

Still, Vital had that “luxury” of continuing to wait things out. But with little hope of things getting better, it made sense to do the transplant now, while he’s 67 and still in good physical condition.

“They told me it could be a long time, but you don’t want to wait until you go downhill, either,” he said.

His own research led him to Memorial Sloan Kettering a year ago.

“The doctors up there said (they) see a lot of myelofibrosis patients,” he said. “That made me breathe a little sigh of relief about it.

“Even then, they said it was no rush, (and they could) do it whenever you feel like it.”

Transplant date approaches

Vital, who has been the head bowling coach at Warwick for seven years, took advantage of the reprieve to direct his team through the end of the season, which concluded March 18 at the Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Champion-ships in Erie. He coached sophomore Taylor Miller, who was 12th in qualifying but didn’t advance to the girls stepladder finals, then hung around to watch his brother Chris direct Penn Manor’s girls team to a second- place finish.

“The dedicated, competitive side of me said, ‘No, I’m not letting the kids down,’ ” he said. “We’re going to be there for the season.”

So now, as the date for his admittance into Memorial Sloan Kettering — set for this Friday — nears, the reality has set in.

“Looking at it as 10 days away,” Vital said in an interview Wednesday, “it’s the first time I’ve started to feel nervous, no question.”

He recently traveled to New York for final tests, while his daughter, Keri, went March 1 to verify her compatibility to be her father’s donor. She’ll go April 4 and 5 to give her blood donation, and the actual operation will be done shortly thereafter.

The decision to go ahead with the surgery, Vital said, was made when he met with the Sloan Kettering doctors.

“Within five minutes, he said to me, ‘You are in the sweet spot’ — he used that exact phrase — for a transplant for myelofibrosis,” Vital said. “He based that on age, health. Then he sent me, the following week, he said, ‘I’ve got the perfect guy for you.’ He sent me to the transplant doctor and he basically confirmed that.”

Vital said he still has the final say on things, and he’s going into the operation with “my eyes open.”

As with all operations of this magnitude, there’s a wide range of outcomes, good and bad.

“It explains the weight I’ve been under,” he said, “between wanting to stick around for my team, and there’s also the little fear of taking a fairly healthy guy and putting him in a position where it could go horribly wrong.”

If the operation goes as planned, it certainly won’t be life back to normal very soon. He’ll spend a month at Sloan Kettering, with his immune system basically gone, making sure there is no infection. Then there will be two months in transplant patient recovery, and two more months in isolation at home.

Not surprisingly, on that timeline, he’ll potentially be able to return as the Warriors’ coach for another season.

“I’m not so much concerned about my own; if I’m too weak to bowl, fine,” he said. “But I can sit and coach. If I can guide that crew again, I’m going to be all for it.

“But there’s no guarantee there. It’s one to two years before they would know for sure.”

Eventually, a return to the lanes is an obvious goal for Vital, whose averages in his two leagues are in the 220 to 240 range. He’s done that while dealing with his weakened condition, basically rolling his ball and then sitting down.

He credits refitting his equipment for part of the success, but, he said, “I think deep down, I feel from last year until now, I don’t know how much longer I might be able to be good, so I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

Giving it everything he’s got has certainly worked in the game of bowling. The hope is that it does the same in the game of life.