Just like all the competitors at this weekend’s Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships, Ephrata’s Nathan Barnica has some talent on the lanes.

Unlike most of them, he had a large obstacle to overcome before getting there.

Barnica was among the top 12 qualifiers at last weekend’s Eastern Regional championships, qualifying for the state tournament, and advanced to the quarterfinals. While he’ll have a state title in sight now, there was a time he wasn’t sure he’d ever be able to bowl again.

In 2018, Barnica was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a disease that develops from a common virus and affects the spinal cord, causing muscles and reflexes to become weak.

On the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, after going to 222 Dutch Lanes to watch his team bowl in a Saturday morning league, his leg buckled when he got out of the car.

That eventually led to a trip to the emergency room, then to the Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. With his right leg completely paralyzed due to AFM, he was transferred to Kennedy Krieger in-patient rehab in Baltimore that Nov. 13.

When he left Dec. 8, his family drove directly to Dutch Lanes so he could be there for the Saturday morning league.

Barnica eventually returned to the lanes, using a crutch with a one-step approach and a 6-pound ball. He progressed to bowling with no brace and using his normal 15-pound ball.

Today, the only giveaway to his condition, when watching him on the lanes, is a special bowling shoe and a noticeable limp.

“I had to completely restart my bowling career at the age of 13 and I needed to work my tail off to get to where I am today,” said Barnica in an email.

“Nate is a warrior,” said his coach, Troy DeWald. “He amazes me with how strong and consistent his shot-making is with his drive leg being as weak as it is. His grit and determination is second to none. He always wants the ball in any moment and fears absolutely nothing.”

So Barnica’s trip to East-way Lanes in Erie, where the singles championship will be held Friday, shouldn’t faze him.

“For me, my entire senior year, all the way up to making states is a testament to my dedication to the sport and a testament to my resilience as a person,” he said.

Barnica had a 212 average this season and led the Mounts to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title. He was the top qualifier in the L-L boys tournament and finished second.

Barnica will be one of five L-L bowlers in singles at states, along with Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson for the boys, and Penn Manor’s Eva Brubaker, Elizabethtown’s Ella Eberle and Warwick’s Taylor Miller for the girls. Township’s boys and Penn Manor’s girls will be in the team tournament on Saturday.

“For states, I need to pace myself physically,” said Barnica. “It’s a lot of bowling so I need to take my time each shot and not wear myself down, as that happens quickly and easily for me.

“More importantly, I have to stay strong mentally, like I have been in the recent tournaments.”