Zach Wentzel had settled into a bit of a groove. That’s often all that’s needed when it comes to bowling.

The Elizabethtown junior worked his way up from fourth place in qualifying to defeat Manheim Township’s Nick Tomlinson 235-213 in the stepladder final of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys bowling championships Friday at 222 Dutch Lanes.

“Honestly, I was kind of shocked because at the end of qualifying, I averaged like 150 through the last three games,” Wentzel said of his win. After starting with a 287 and leading through three games, he finished with a 166, 154 and 175.

Following qualifying, he breezed into the final. “My opponents kind of struggled a little bit,” he said. “I don’t know what it was; I just had a line and they didn’t.”

Wentzel’s first four wins were 221-143 over Conestoga Valley’s Ryan Muckle, 214-131 over Cedar Crest’s Connor Firestone, 233-154 over Manheim Township’s David Broich and 230-143 over Penn Manor’s Derek Warfel.

His coach, Frank Telenko, thought it was a good thing for Wentzel to enter the stepladder finals at No. 4.

“He started to slip (in qualifying), which had me concerned, but I thought at the end of that round it would have been tough for him to sit down there and wait for his turn,” Telenko said. “When he got in that rhythm, not like he couldn’t be stopped, but he was on a roll.”

While the multiple matches helped Wentzel, Tomlinson said he was fine with the wait. “I was trying to keep myself, not practicing constantly,” the Blue Streaks junior said. “It helped me stay calm through the byes and not get, like, anxious and nervous.

“I was going and looking at other matches, seeing how people were playing. It seemed as though straighter was better. ... I was just trying to work on that in practice.”

Wentzel got the early jump in the final and maintained a pretty comfortable lead throughout. Rolling first in the 10th, he posted a strike, and then needed a spare to clinch. He left a ringing 10-pin, assuring him of at least a tie, then calmly knocked it down.

“I was pretty nervous. He was right on my tail the whole time, and I knew one open could take me out of it,” Wentzel said.

The open nearly came in the eighth. Two frames earlier, Tomlinson picked up a 2-10 split, and Wentzel faced a 2-4-10. But he matched Tomlinson, as both went on to roll clean games.

“I was just trying to figure out what I needed to do,” Tomlinson said. “And I finally eventually did find it, but he didn’t make any mistakes.”

Finishing third was Warfel, followed by Broich, Hempfield’s Derick Keller, Firestone, Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III, Hempfield’s Xander Green and Mitchell Barnes, and Muckle.

Following Tomlinson (1,316 pins) in qualifying were Warfel (1,310), Zombro (1,253), Wentzel (1,213), Green (1,208), Barnes (1,184), Keller (1,175), Firestone (1,174), Muckle (1,172) and Broich (1,164).