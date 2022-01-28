With the way Elizabethtown bowled against Hempfield Friday at Clearview Lanes, it was going to take something really big to steal any thunder from the Bears.

Yet, Black Knights sophomore Derek Keller did just that.

With Elizabethtown winning the first two games in spectacular fashion, Keller rolled 12 straight strikes for a perfect 300 in the finale.

The picture of calm throughout, Keller confidently buzzed through for his sixth perfect game, the second in competition and first with the high school team, though he admitted to feeling some nerves late.

“I was calm after the 10th (ball). Once I got to the 11th and 12th, my heart started pounding and everything like that,” he said. “I was shaking on the 12th one. I loved it when I let it go. It was a good shot.”

Keeping his emotions in check is something Keller, who bowled a 290 on Monday, does extremely well for a 15-year-old.

“It was definitely exciting. I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t really think about it until the ninth frame,” he said.

The first two sets were enough to assure Elizabethtown of a 5-2 victory in the crossover showdown of top teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League Sections One and Two.

Although the heroics helped keep his team from taking all seven points, Bears coach Frank Telenko didn’t mind at all.

“That’s the nice thing about our sport. We want other kids to do well,” he said. “He’s a Clearview kid. He bowled juniors here for a long time. I got to know that family and love them to death. I am so happy for him.”

“When it got to the ninth and 10th frames, I just told him to breathe,” Hempfield coach Tom Degnan said.

Keller, who finished with a 727 series, overshadowed a brilliant performance by the Bears, whose lowest score through the first two games was 201.

Led by a 255 from Derek Deardorff, a 235 from Ayden Pope and a 233 from Alaina Telenko, the Bears (64-6 Section Two, 78-6 overall) won the first game 1,136-1,002.

Elizabethtown was just as dominant in the second. Pope notched a 248 and Zach Wentzel 237 to lead the way in a 1,120-993 victory.

“You look down that lineup and that’s a very experienced lineup, with the exception of Derek (Deardorff), who is only a sophomore,” coach Telenko said of his group. “There’s a lot of kids on the team that know what they are doing and don’t get flustered. The surprising thing to me is they are staying as consistent as they are.”

In fact, the Bears looked poised for a sweep when Deardorff rolled a 248 and Daniel Eberle a 225 in the third game. In the 15 games rolled, only one scored less than a 200 and that was a 190.

The 1,090 pins for Elizabethtown are typically enough to win, but in addition to Keller’s perfecto, lefty Priest McKenzie notched a 222 and Xander Green added a 220 as Hempfield scored 1,101 to salvage a game.

The Black Knights fell into a tie with Penn Manor for the Section One lead at 51-19, and are 58-19 overall.

Deardorff finished with a 720 series and Pope rolled 699, as all five Bears topped 600 series.