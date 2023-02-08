Rocky was putting up quite a fight.

The question was, which Lancaster-Lebanon League team would be able to counter the tough conditions in the championship match of the league’s team tournament Wednesday at Rocky Springs Entertainment Center?

That team, led by freshman Mason Moore, was Elizabethtown, which outlasted Penn Manor for a 2-1 win.

“It feels great, and to get it my freshman year it feels even better,” said Moore, who rolled a 634 series in the final. “I know my next years are going to be awesome and I’m ready to take it on with this team.”

The match was another chapter in a season of ups and downs, twists and turns. Neither team won a section title and both advanced after losing the first game of their best-of-three semifinals.

The Bears, who were Section Two runners-up, won their first L-L title in exactly 10 years.

“There were a lot of parallels to that year,” Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko said. “I remember we didn’t win the section title either and I was telling (Penn Manor coach) Chris (Vital) before the match, a lot of times you’ll see one of (the finalists) will have won a section title, but it’s very rare (that neither won).”

The Bears opened with an easy 954-778, 921-776 first-round win over Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg, then got to the final by defeating Ephrata 841-860, 786-748, 924-709, with senior Zach Wentzel rolling a 613 series.

The Mountaineers won Section Two by 4 1/2 points.

Elizabethtown then dropped the first game to Penn Manor 898-860. It put the Bears in a position of needing to win the next two, but Telenko saw some hope.

“We got settled down in the second half of that game and started to at least make it close,” he said. “I could see us trending in the proper direction. So we just talked about building on that.”

Moore, who rolled a 229 in the first game, led in Game 2 with a 243 as Elizabethtown won 850-760. It was apparent that the conditions were affecting both teams, with the Bears having averaged a league-high 1,029 pins per game during the regular season and the Comets, who were the runners-up in Section One, 990.

While the frustration mounted for both teams, it eventually took more of a toll on Penn Manor.

“I actually almost told them to roll their spare ball the last game,” Vital said. “Hit the head pin, leave a makeable spare and then we’d have been a lot better off than what we had. I guarantee we would have been a lot better off than what we had.”

The last three frames of the final game featured eight opens by the Comets. Moore extinguished any small flicker of hope when he struck out in the ninth as Elizabethtown won 798-730.

“I knew coming into today it wasn’t going to be easy,” Moore said. “We just came out and fought to the end, and came out with the victory.”

Penn Manor outlasted Hempfield in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final. After falling 980-889 in the first game, the Comets won 939-840 and 859-825, with Josh Stock rolling a 615 series.

The Section One champion Black Knights easily won two games against Section Four runner-up Northern Lebanon in the first round, totaling 942 and 1,025 pins, with Derick Keller rolling games of 241 and 244.

Penn Manor won 2-0 over Section Four champion Columbia in the first round and Ephrata got by Section Three runner-up Manheim Central 2-1, including a 215-pin advantage in the third game.

Correction

The records for Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite in the Lancaster-Lebanon League bowling standings listed on Page C2 of Sunday’s edition of LNP were reversed. Lancaster Catholic finished with a 13-64 record in Section Four, and were 13-71 overall, while Lancaster Mennonite was 7-70, 7-77.