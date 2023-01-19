Olivia Farwell has had plenty of bowling success in her life.

And at the moment, the success just keeps on coming.

The Elizabethtown High grad’s most recent achievement would be qualifying for the United States Bowling Congress’ Team USA earlier this month.

“I’m extremely excited,” she said about qualifying for the team. “I really wasn’t practicing as much. My grandmother passed away in October and she was a big part of my bowling world.

“Once I started bowling, everything started to fall into place. It felt like she was there with me. I’m very proud of myself. I feel like I did it for her and that she is hopefully looking down and laughing.”

The trials were held Jan. 1-7 in Las Vegas. She bowled six games a day on five different oil patterns. After each block of games, bowlers get points for the position they finished in, and the four with the least points qualify. She was fourth with about 85 points.

Farwell was on the Team USA Junior Team in 2019 and just missed qualifying for the adult team last year – 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.

Farwell graduated in May from Duquesne University, where she had an outstanding career. She was a four-time All-American and the National Tenpin Coaches Association Bowler of the Year, an honor she received in April.

From there, she jumped right onto the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, where she was named rookie of the year in August.

“There were definitely some bumps in the road,” she said. “It was definitely a learning experience.”

The learning included going from being on a team to solely on her own. But at tour stop, she said kept improving. “It made me feel I belonged with the women I’ve been watching,” she said.

Winning rookie of the year obviously proved that. After the award was announced at the season’s final event, her first call went to her grandmother. “I could tell she was smiling,” Farwell said.

Farwell will be going back out on the nine-event pro tour in April. She said she’ll know more what to expect this year. She’ll also have a roommate to share costs and make the trips less lonely.

In the meantime, she’s at home practicing, as well as working part-time and being an assistant coach at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Marland.

Then after the pro tour, it’s on to the Team USA schedule, which is yet to be determined. But the team will be going places Farwell, who said her only trip outside the country was to Aruba, is looking forward to.

“I’m excited for experiences I’ll hopefully have,” she said. “I’ve not traveled to places they’ve bowled before. The places we’re going to I’m sure will be very exciting.”