From the outset, it appeared the Elizabethtown bowling team would be pretty good this season.

But few would have figured the Bears would be this good.

Elizabethtown rolled a state and league record 3,617 series, behind Derek Deardorff’s 822 series, for a 7-0 win over Ephrata in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two match Friday at Clearview Lanes.

“It was awesome,” Deardorff said of his team’s accomplishment. “To have the best record in the whole state, it was just exciting. The energy was through the roof.”

“I wasn’t even thinking about it or even aware of it until (No. 4 bowler) Zach (Wentzel) was bowling in the 10th frame,” Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko said in an email. “I know it sounds cliche, but the only thing we worked on all week at practice was filling the frame and supporting each other.”

The team total shattered the old mark of 3,513, set in 2016-17 by Hempfield Area, of District Seven.

The Bears remained the only unbeaten team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, improving to 42-0 in Section Two, 56-0 overall.

Deardorff, a first-year starter, had games of 268, 265 and 289 in easily rolling the highest series of the season so far, and one of the best in league history. He had 10 strikes in a row in the third game before finishing with a spare.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” he said. “My coaches and my dad especially have helped get me to where I’m at.”

And he had plenty of support: Every bowler on his team was over 600, including Ayden Pope — also a first-year starter — with a 767.

The match was between two of the top three teams in the section, but turned out not to be much of a match at all. Elizabethtown rolled games of 1,200, 1,202 and 1,215, with Ephrata posting scores over 1,000 two of the three games. The Mountaineers’ 1,129 total in the second game, while pretty impressive, still left them 73 pins short.

“Our goal is to just take it one match at a time, keep going 7-0 in each match,” Deardorff said. “I expect everybody to keep doing what we’re going. I feel like it can only get better.”

Ephrata, despite having one of the league’s better averages per game, fell further into third in Section Two at 30-19. Warwick defeated Section One Cedar Crest 7-0 Friday to improve to 28-7 in Section Two.

Nathan Barnica led the Mountaineers, who had four of their five bowlers roll over 600, with a 697 series. Tanner Murray had a 628 series.

Daniel Eberle had a 696 series for Elizabethtown.

“We became a stronger team this week, and by that, I mean all 27 kids who wear Etown on their jersey,” said Telenko. “Every bowler on this team had a part in this historical night ... and my kids would tell you that too!”

Cocalico 7, Northern Lebanon 0

The Eagles moved into a tie for the lead in Section Three while handing the Vikings their first loss of the season in an inter-section battle.

“This match is always one we circle on the calendar,” Cocalico coach Bryan Miller said in an email. “They are very tough, well-coached and we have known each other since we were younger.

“Jared Ferguson and Chris Quadarella came up huge for us in the 10th to squeeze out a win (in the first game).”

The Eagles won that one 896-869, but had an easier time in the other two, posting a series win of 2,685-2,436.

Zac Bowman, with five straight strikes and a 224, keyed the Game 2 win.

Ferguson finished with a 677 series while Quadarella, at cleanup, “threw some huge strikes in the 10th frames to secure the victory.”

Cocalico (40-9 Section Three, 40-16 overall) pulled even with Manheim Central in the section. The Eagles and Barons meet Wednesday at Dutch Lanes.

Aliza Shirk rolled a 713 series for Northern Lebanon (28-7 Section Four, 28-7 overall) and Fred Staley added a 606.