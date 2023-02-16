PALMYRA — Morgan Kline just wanted to bowl her game, and then see what would happen at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Bowling Girls Individual Championships.

The Elco junior’s game was more than good enough, as her qualifying score was more than 180 pins better than anyone else, and she won the title by defeating Warwick sophomore Taylor Miller 224-203 in the final Wednesday at Palmyra Bowling.

“I just came in with an open mind, doing what I can do, to get to whatever I could get,” Kline said.

Kline, who competed for Northern Lebanon two years ago but didn’t bowl last season, had 1,406 pins in six games of qualifying. That earned her a bye into the championship match — and a wait of about two hours.

“I paid a lot of attention to lane play, just to see how they were kind of playing,” Kline said of the wait. “I had a good idea of what the breakdown was going to be like, because there was only one match bowled on this pair (for the championship).”

Miller had nearly as long of a wait, getting a bye in the semifinal after she totaled 1,221 pins in qualifying.

“I have experience with that kind of thing and it doesn’t really ... it used to affect me, but it doesn’t affect me now,” she said.

Eight other bowlers moved on from qualifying. They were pair offed in the stepladder finals, with 3 vs. 10, 4 vs. 9, etc.

Three of the four advancing there were from Penn Manor: Corinne Smith, Lacey Slaymaker and Eva Brubaker — and there was almost a fourth Comet in the final 10, with Kayla Wasche missing out by two pins. They were joined by McCaskey’s Julee Getz, who came into the tournament with the league’s top girls average (217.62) and was third in qualifying with 1,173 pins.

Getz defeated Smith 208-145 and Slaymaker topped Brubaker 179-168. Slaymaker then advanced to take on Miller with a 169-142 win over Getz.

In the semifinal, Slaymaker got off to a rocky start with an open in the first frame while Miller started with three strikes en route to a 209-178 win.

That set up the final between Miller and Kline — with the league’s second- and third-best averages coming in at 217.10 and 209.24, respectively.

“I knew I needed big numbers, for sure,” Miller said. “Especially bowling against Morgan.

“She’s a very talented bowler. She definitely deserved it.”

The two match scores for the most part, but Miller had a pair of opens that basically made the difference.

“I knew it was possible,” Elco coach Pam Rittle said of the expectations of Kline winning the tournament. “All she had to do was be her and bowl.

“She was totally calm. She was focused, she hit her mark and when she needed to, she made changes.”

The L-L boys championships are Friday at Leisure Lanes, followed by the District Three Championships on Feb. 25 at Clearview Lanes.