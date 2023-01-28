If you closed your eyes before Dominic Lenhart rolled his ball, then opened them as the ball neared the pins, you’d think it was a nice ball — for a left-handed bowler.

But Lenhart is actually a right-hander, and his unusual delivery wouldn’t be the only thing you’d notice: The Columbia senior has a 208 average, which leads Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“I’ve been doing it for like four or five years now,” Lenhart said. “I’m just now getting to that level. It took me a while to practice and get better at it.”

Where did that delivery come from?

“I just kind of did it one day,” he added. “I didn’t really see anyone do it; I kind of created it, I guess.”

Conventional wisdom would say it’s more likely for a right-hander to be a 200-average bowler by sending his ball into the 1-3 pocket on the right-hand side.

“I’ve definitely bowled in games, bowling normally,” Lenhart said. “But I’m better with my backup way; my weird way.”

So why not switch from that “weird way?”

“It’s just something he’s comfortable with,” said Lenhart’s coach, Becky Kinser. “The only thing I said to him is, ‘I want you to perfect it and get better with it.’ ”

Lenhart, along with the coach’s son, Derick Kinser, who has a 205 average, have propelled the Tide to the section championship. They have the best game average in the bottom two sections at 908 heading into the L-L team tournament in a few weeks.

Craziness hasn’t ended

The recent results have done little to sort out the Section One and Two races, with a week remaining. Three matches Friday simply made things even crazier.

Section One: Entering the week in a three-way tie, Penn Manor emerged as the section leader after a 4-3 win over Manheim Township. The Comets lead the section with a 52-25 record, with Hempfield, which lost 5-2 to Warwick on Friday, two points behind. The Blue Streaks are third at 47-30 and McCaskey has an outside chance at a section playoff spot with a 39-38 record in fourth.

Helping to make things nuts in the section earlier in the week were Conestoga Valley’s 4-3 win over Manheim Township on Monday and Cedar Crest’s 4-3 win over McCaskey on Thursday. The Falcons are last in the section at 13-64, despite having standout Toby Zombro and his 212 average.

Section Two: Friday was just as important in this section, with top two teams Ephrata and Elizabethtown doing battle. The host Mountaineers (51-26) added a point to their slimmest of leads — a half-point going in — with a 4-3 win at Dutch Lanes.

Meanwhile, Warwick (46 1/2-30 1/2), which had fallen off the pace, got the big 5-2 win over Hempfield. The Warriors had lost 7-0 to Penn Manor on Wednesday in a battle of Vital brothers — Neal coaches at Warwick and Chris at Penn Manor (brother Rob, meanwhile, is at Cocalico).

Earlier in the week, McCaskey tossed a wrench into the section race with a 4-3 win over Elizabethtown on Monday at Clearview Lanes.

Wait, there’s more

As if Friday — and the rest of last week — wasn’t enough to create some turmoil in Sections One-Two, there are still more crucial matchups this coming week.

Monday: None much bigger at this point than Ephrata vs. Penn Manor at Leisure Lanes in a battle of section leaders. And Conestoga Valley, no slouch in Section Two at 37-40 with some key upsets to its credit, is at Elizabethtown.

Tuesday: Manheim Township takes on McCaskey at Leisure; Hempfield is a Cedar Crest (Palmyra Bowling), which wouldn’t necessarily be on the radar if it wasn’t for the Falcons’ 4-3 win over McCaskey.

Friday: In the final day of league matches, Dutch Lanes might be the place to be. There, it will be Hempfield vs. Manheim Township and Ephrata vs. Warwick. In addition, Penn Manor is at McCaskey (Leisure).

A little less stress

Things are decidedly quieter in Sections Three and Four.

In Three, Lampeter-Strasburg (57-13), after a 5-2 win over second-place Manheim Central on Thursday, has a reasonably comfortable eight-point lead over the Barons with two matches remaining. However, the Pioneers have a big matchup against Section Four winner Columbia on Monday at Rocky Springs before finishing with Section Three last-place Elco (12-58) Wednesday.

While L-S is in the driver’s seat for the Three title, Garden Spot (44-26) is within striking distance of the Barons (49-21) and defending champion Cocalico (41-29) isn’t out of the picture for an L-L tournament spot (top two from each section qualify). The Spartans meet the Eagles Tuesday at Dutch before taking on Central Thursday at Cain’s Lanes.

Columbia has wrapped up Section Four and Northern Lebanon will get the second playoff spot.

Top scores

Here are 700 series from last week:

Monday: Julee Getz, McCaskey, 726; Derek Deardorff, Elizabethtown, 704.

Tuesday: Toby Zombro, Cedar Crest, 711.

Wednesday: Lacey Slaymaker, Penn Manor, 737; Josh Stock, Penn Manor, 715.

Thursday: Gavin Courtney, Garden Spot, 742.

Friday: Jake Buckwalter, Ephrata, 722.

Team tourney change

The L-L League team tournament, originally scheduled for Feb. 14, has been moved to Feb. 8. It will still be held at Rocky Springs.