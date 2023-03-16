When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Where: Eastway Lanes, Erie.

Who: 48 individual bowlers — 24 boys (12 from Eastern Regional and 12 from Western) and 24 girls (12 from Eastern Regional and 12 from Western); 24 teams — 12 boys teams (six from Eastern Regional and six from Western) and 12 girls teams (six from Eastern Regional and six from Western).

Format: Singles (Friday) — Each bowler rolls six games of qualifying in the morning, with the top five advancing to the afternoon stepladder finals, which consist of one game with the winner moving on (third gets a bye into quarterfinals, second into semifinal and first into final). Team (Saturday) — Three standard games will be followed by six baker games of qualifying in the morning, with the top four advancing to the afternoon stepladder bracket finals, which consist of the best two-out-of-three baker games.

Lancaster-Lebanon League boys: Nathan Barnica, Ephrata; Nick Tomlinson, Manheim Township.

L-L girls: Eva Brubaker, Penn Manor; Ella Eberle, Elizabethtown; Taylor Miller, Warwick.

L-L boys team: Manheim Township.

L-L girls team: Penn Manor.

Last year’s champions: Boys — Mason Doan, Spring-Ford. Girls — Lydia Flanagan, Burrell. Boys team — Central York. Girls team — Neshaminy.

Notes: Miller placed second in last year’s state tournament, qualifying first before falling 223-156 in the final. Miller advanced to states this year after placing second in the Eastern Regional on March 3. ... Eberle joins Miller in returning to the state tournament. She was 20th in qualifying last year. ... The top returnee among the boys is Ayden Davis of Antietam, who was a semifinalist last year. He advanced this year after reaching the Eastern Regional semifinals. ... Vincent Biehn of Pennsbury, who lost in the semifinal in 2021 and was a quarterfinalist last year, also returns. He finished second in this year’s Eastern Regional. ... Hempfield was the lone boys team to qualify for states last year and lost in the first round of the stepladder finals. ... Penn Manor’s girls returns after reaching the semifinal last year.