• When: Thursday, 9 a.m.

• Where: Palmyra Bowling.

• Schedule: First round at 9 a.m.; stepladder finals at approximately 2 p.m.; final at approximately 4 p.m.

• Format: Thirty-seven girls with average of 120 or higher qualified. The top 10 move on to the stepladder finals, with the No. 2 qualifier receiving a bye to the semifinal and No. 1 to the final.

• Top five averages: 1. Julee Getz (McCaskey), 217.62; 2. Taylor Miller (Warwick), 217.10; 3. Morgan Kline (Elco), 209.24; 4. Ella Ellerbe (Elizabethtown), 207.14; 5. Lacey Slaymaker (Penn Manor), 205.51.

• Last year’s champion: Aliza Shirk, Northern Lebanon.

• Notes: Shirk, who won her third L-L title, defeated Lancaster Catholic’s Isabella Folts 191-119 in last year’s championship match. Both bowlers graduated. ... Getz, a senior, returns after reaching the semifinal against Shirk. ... Getz got to the semifinals by escaping against Slaymaker, a senior, who also returns. They needed a tiebreaker, a first in the L-L tournament. ... Slaymaker’s teammate, Eva Brubaker, a junior, was also involved in the stepladder finals, falling to Getz.

• Next: L-L League boys individual championships, Friday at Leisure Lanes, Mountville.