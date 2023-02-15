• When: Friday, 9 a.m.

• Where: Leisure Lanes, Mountville.

• Schedule: First round at 9 a.m.; stepladder finals at approximately 2 p.m.; final at approximately 4 p.m.

• Format: Fifty-six boys with averages of 170 or higher qualified. The top 10 move on to the stepladder finals, with the No. 2 qualifier receiving a bye to the semifinal and No. 1 to the final.

• Top five averages: 1. Priest McKenzie (Hempfield), 223.95; 2. Gavin Courtney (Garden Spot), 222.19; 3. Zach Wentzel (Elizabethtown), 220.64; 4. Nick Tomlinson (Manheim Township), 218.00; 5. Josh Stock (Penn Manor), 217.56.

• Last year’s champion: Zach Wentzel, Elizabethtown.

• Notes: Wentzel defeated Tomlinson 235-213 in last year’s championship match. Wentzel, who was fourth in qualifying, stunned No. 2 qualifier Derek Warfel of Penn Manor, who graduated, 230-143 in the semifinal. Wentzel rolled games of 221, 214 and 233 in the first three rounds of the stepladder finals. ... Tomlinson was the No. 1 qualifier in the stepladder finals with 1,316 pins. ... Others who return from last year’s stepladder finals are Hempfield’s Xander Green (fifth) and Derick Keller (seventh), Conestoga Valley’s Ryan Muckle (ninth) and Manheim Township’s David Broich (10th).

• Next: District Three championships (individuals only), Feb. 25 at Clearview Lanes, Mount Joy.