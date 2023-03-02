When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m., 2 p.m.

Where: Leisure Lanes, Mountville, and 222 Dutch Lanes, Ephrata.

Who: A maximum of 144 boys, 112 girls, 36 boys teams and 24 girls teams.

Format: Singles (Friday) — Each bowler rolls five games of qualifying, with the boys at Leisure Lanes and girls at Dutch Lanes. The top 12 boys and top 12 girls advance to a modified bracket-style final Friday afternoon at Dutch Lanes. The 12 advance to the state tournament.

Team (Saturday) — Three standard games will be followed by six baker games of qualifying, with the boys at Leisure Lanes and girls at Dutch Lanes. The top six boys and top six girls teams advance to a bracket-style final Saturday afternoon at Leisure Lanes. The six teams advance to the state tournament.

Lancaster-Lebanon League boys (27): Cedar Crest — Toby Zombro; Cocalico — Jared Ferguson; Columbia — Derick Kinser, Dominic Lenhart; Conestoga Valley — Josiah Casler, Ryan Muckle, Daniel Subers; Elco — Hunter Heinsey; Elizabethtown — Derek Deardorff, Mason Moore, Zach Wentzel; Ephrata — Nathan Barnica, Jacob Buckwalter, Tanner Murray; Garden Spot — Gavin Courtney; Hempfield — Xander Green, Nathan Keeney, Derick Keller, Priest McKenzie; Lampeter-Strasburg — Ethan Snyder; Manheim Township — David Broich, Nick Tomlinson; McCaskey — Cameron Getz, Adam Petrosky; Northern Lebanon — Charles Albright; Penn Manor — Josh Stock; Warwick — Robert Speer.

L-L girls (20): Cocalico — Alyssa Nessinger; Conestoga Valley — Jocelyn Ross; Elco — Morgan Kline; Elizabethtown — Miranda Davis, Ella Eberle, Kendra Griffie; Ephrata — Braelyn Huff; Garden Spot — Lacey McCalicher, Danise Torres; Lampeter-Strasburg — Katelyn Pope; Manheim Central — Hailey Kowalski; Manheim Township — Bethany Jacquith, Hope Broich; McCaskey — Julee Getz; Penn Manor— Eva Brubaker, Lacey Slaymaker, Corinne Smith, Kayla Wasche; Warwick — Taylor Miller.

L-L boys teams (8): Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Warwick.

L-L girls teams (1): Penn Manor.

Last year’s champions: Boys singles — Darren Zombro III, Cedar Crest. Girls singles — Emma Fetterman, Shikellamy. Boys team — Exeter. Girls team — Penn Manor.

Notes: Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III defeated Lucas Francis of North Penn 277-269 in last year’s boys final. Zombro, who was the top qualifier with 1,197 pins, graduated. ... For the second straight year, Hempfield’s Derick Keller is the only returning L-L bowler who advanced to the bracket finals. He qualified eighth last year as a sophomore but didn’t get past the opening round. ... Warwick’s Taylor Miller and Elizabethtown’s Ella Eberle both return after reaching the modified bracket finals last year. Miller moved on to the quarterfinals, losing to eventual runner-up Samantha Domenic of Truman in a two-frame rolloff. ... Hempfield’s boys team qualified second last year, losing to eventual champ Exeter 2-1 in the semifinals, losing the deciding game 181-180. ... Penn Manor’s girls qualified second last year, though trailing top qualifier Shikellamy by almost 300 pins. But the Comets beat Neshaminy 2-1 and Gov. Mifflin stunned Shikellamy 2-0 in the semifinals, and Penn Manor then breezed in the final by scores of 188-125 and 176-110.

Next: Pennsylvania State High School Championships, March 17-18 at Eastway Lanes, Erie.

MORE: Here are your 2023 L-L League bowling all-stars

MORE: Warwick's Taylor Miller mines gold, E-town's Zach Wentzel silver in District 3 bowling championships