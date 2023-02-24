• When: Saturday, 9:15 a.m.

• Where: Clearview Lanes, Mount Joy.

• Schedule: First round at 9:45 a.m.; single elimination first round, 1 p.m.; single elimination semifinals, 1:20; championship match, 1:40.

• Format: Each bowler rolls five games in the first round. The top six boys and top six girls advance to the single elimination tournament, with the top two earning byes.

• Who: Forty bowlers, including 18 from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, for both boys and girls.

• L-L boys: Cedar Crest — Toby Zombro; Columbia — Dominic Lenhart; Conestoga Valley — Ryan Muckle, Daniel Subers; Elizabethtown — Derek Deardorff, Mason Moore, Zach Wentzel; Ephrata — Nathan Barnica, Jacob Buckwalter, Tanner Murray; Garden Spot — Gavin Courtney; Hempfield — Xander Green, Derick Keller, Priest McKenzie; Manheim Township — Nick Tomlinson; Northern Lebanon — Charles Albright; Penn Manor — Josh Stock; Warwick — Robert Speer.

• L-L girls: Cocalico — Alyssa Nessinger; Conestoga Valley — Jocelyn Ross; Elco — Morgan Kline; Elizabethtown — Ella Eberle, Kendra Griffie; Ephrata — Braelyn Huff; Garden Spot — Lacey McCalicher; Lampeter-Strasburg — Katelyn Pope; Manheim Central — Hailey Kowalski; Manheim Township — Hope Broich, Bethany Jaquith; McCaskey — Julee Getz; Penn Manor — Eva Brubaker, Abigail Nesmith, Lacey Slaymaker, Corinne Smith, Kayla Wasche; Warwick — Taylor Miller.

• Last year’s champions: Boys — Ethan Reimert, Exeter. Girls — Madison Brenneman, Central York.

• Notes: McKenzie and Miller each placed third last year as freshmen, and both were the top bowlers in qualifying with nearly identical totals. McKenzie had 1,150 pins and Miller 1,152. ... Tomlinson, fresh off his L-L League title, was sixth last year, after qualifying fifth. ... Reimert, who returns this year, won last year’s tournament from the sixth and final qualifying spot. He beat Matthew Pomian of Cumberland Valley 193-172 in the final. Pomian returns after rolling a 768 series in independent qualifying. ... Miller lost 214-182 in the semifinals to the eventual champion, Brenneman, who beat sister Kamryn Brenneman 189-168 in the final. Kamryn Brenneman returns. ... Kline, who won this year’s L-L title, didn’t bowl last year, but finished second in the district in 2021-22 while for Northern Lebanon, falling 285-201 to Camryn Brown of Gov. Mifflin in the final. ... Middletown’s Sarah Beaudet, who was sixth last year, rolled a 684 series while Bishop McDevitt’s Jewel Johnson, who finished fourth last year, had 578 pins in independent qualifying this year.

• Next: Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships, March 3-4 at Leisure Lanes, Mountville, and 222 Dutch Lanes, Ephrata.