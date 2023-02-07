• When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

• Where: Rocky Springs Lanes.

• Who: Top two teams from each section.

• Schedule: Quarterfinals at 9 a.m.; semifinals at approximately 11 a.m.; final to start between 3:30-4 p.m.

• Quarterfinals: Section One winner Hempfield (60-31 in the section) vs. Section Four runner-up Northern Lebanon (35-42); Section Four winner Columbia (64-13) vs. Section One runner-up Penn Manor (59-32); Section Three winner Lampeter-Strasburg (69-15) vs. Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown (58 1/2-32 1/2); Section Two winner Ephrata (63-28) vs. Section Three runner-up Manheim Central (61-23).

• Semifinals: Hempfield-Northern Lebanon winner vs. Columbia-Penn Manor winner; Lampeter-Strasburg-Elizabethtown winner vs. Ephrata-Manheim Central winner.

• Final: Semifinal winners.

• Last year’s champion: Hempfield.

• Notes: Hempfield defeated Penn Manor 2-1 (962-926, 820-952, 881--872) in last year’s final. ... Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg did not qualify for last year’s tournament. ... Penn Manor has won nine L-L titles, including five in a row from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

• Next: L-L League girls individual championships, Thursday, Feb. 16, at Palmyra Bowling. Boys individual championships, Friday, Feb. 17, at Leisure Lanes.