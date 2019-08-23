BIRDSBORO — Matt Zamperini began his second stint as head coach of the Garden Spot Spartans on Friday night with the team traveling to play Daniel Boone. After a winless season in 2019, the Spartans had hoped to begin this season with a win out of the gate, and made a game attempt, but the Blazers held on for a 20-14 victory.
Garden Spot struck first with a 42-yard pass from Jesse Martin to Ethan Good for the early 7-0 lead, but Daniel Boone scored twice before the Spartans could add a second touchdown, on a 1-yard run by junior running back John Dykie.
And with eight seconds left in the third quarter, Boone salted the game away on a 1-yard run by Justin DeMild. The PAT sailed wide left to give the Spartans hope, but the Blazers’ defense stood tall to seal the win.
Key to the game: With 58 seconds left in the third quarter, Good caught a pass from Martin at his 11-yard line, but was stripped of the ball. Boone’s Ryan Coughenour recovered at the 3 to stop the Garden Spot drive.
Star of the game: Blazers QB De Mild rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries, and threw for 117 yards on 13 attempts and threw for one TD and rushed for two of his own.