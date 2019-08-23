Lancaster Catholic erupted for 25 third-quarter points to overcome Camp Hill's halftime lead to defeat the Lions at Lancaster Catholic on Friday night.
Lancaster Catholic grabbed a 13-10 lead early in the third on Jeff Harley's second TD of the game. Although the Lions rebounded with a score of their own to regain the lead, the Crusaders got an 84-yard touchdown on a kickoff return by Mason McClair and never trailed thereafter.
Harley scores on a 5-yard run and Catholic QB Gavin Sullivan hits McClair on a 16-yard slant for a 32-17 Crusaders lead.
Turning point: Lancaster Catholic got a fumble recovery by Robert Reisinger to set up the TD that gave it a 15-point third quarter lead.
Also key was the Crusaders’ stopping the Lions on fourth-and-15 deep in Catholic territory in the fourth quarter to preserve a lead.
Star of the game: Harley with three touchdowns, the first one coming after he had limped off the field with a leg injury.
Key statistic: 276 ground yards by the Crusaders, coming from Nevin Roman, Tony Cruz, Harley and Sullivan.
Next up: Lancaster Catholic travels to Columbia on Friday while Camp Hill hosts Greencastle-Antrim.